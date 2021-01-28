In this The Medium Memory Shard Locations guide, we will list down all the Memory Shards locations in The Medium.

The Medium Memory Shard Locations

There are several different types of collectibles in The Medium, one of which are Memory Shards. Collectibles are required to achieve the maximum game achievement called ‘Phantom’.

In The Medium, there are a total of 10 Memory Shards to be collected. We have listed all of them below.

Memory Shard #1

Once you drop down the hotel’s second floor and are in Ursula’s room, use Insight to activate the book that is located on the left side of the vase to get the Memory Shard.

Memory Shard #2

In the bathroom of Ursula’s room, the second Memory Shard is present next to the dried flower.

Memory Shard #3

In the Dayroom, there will be a fluid bag on the IV. Inspect it to obtain the Memory Shard.

Memory Shard #4

After you solve the globe puzzle, head to the room which has a piano. The Memory Shard will be present in this room.

Memory Shard #5

In the teacher’s room, the Memory Shard is present next to a pair of glasses next to Echo and Mentor’s diaries.

Memory Shard #6

This Memory Shard is in the same large room where you find the 7th Mentor’s diary.

Memory Shard #7

In the large room where you find the sixth Memory Shard, follow the Spirit trail, which will take you to a doll that is the next Memory Shard.

Memory Shard #8

This one is also in the same large room, in the form of a red bow.

Memory Shard #9

This Memory Shard is located on the left side of the red house. Inspect the gas can there to obtain the Memory Shard.

Memory Shard #10

The final Memory Shard is present in the front area of the red house.