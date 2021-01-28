In this The Medium Groundskeepers’ Postcards Locations guide, we will list down the locations of all of Frank’s Postcards that are present in The Medium.

The Medium Groundskeepers’ Postcards Locations

The Medium has several different types of collectibles that are spread throughout the game world. One type of collectible is the Groundskeepers’ Postcards.

In the Medium, there are a total of 11 Groundskeepers’ postcards to be collected. We have listed down the locations of all of Frank’s postcards in The Medium below.

Postcard #1: Niwa Says Hello

To find this postcard, head to Niwa gate. When you reach there, go to the gatehouse room to find the first postcard there.

Postcard #2: Honest Work

When you complete the Spirit Charge puzzle, go to the parking area of the Niwa Hotel building. This postcard will be inside one of the cars in the parking lot.

Postcard #3: Promotion

This postcard is located on top of an ashtray in the Niwa Hotel lobby.

Postcard #4: Someday

In the same room where you find the Echo #8, the postcard is present in a box. The room is near the pool in the Hotel.

Postcard #5: A Scenic View’

In the examination room, go to the left corner to find this postcard.

Postcard #6: Won’t Stop

Once you are playing as Marianne and are outside, go to the left of the intersection. The postcard will be near here on a bench.

Postcard #7: Poor Thing

From the last postcard location, keep moving ahead until you reach the ‘Reclaiming History’ sign near a telescope. The postcard will be on the right side of the sign.

Postcard #8: Harder and Harder

From the last postcard, keep moving forward on the road until you reach a fork on the road. From there, head towards the Landscape trail to find the postcard on a bench on the left side.

Postcard #9: Whispers in the Dark

During one of the missions, your objective will be to follow a dog. While following the dog, head to the Vistula River to find the postcard on a bench on the left side.

Postcard #10: A New Companion

Near the last postcard location, there will be a tent. This postcard will be south of the tent on a bench.

Postcard #11: regrets

The final postcard is present inside the tent, near Francis’ body.