In this Immortals: Fenyx Rising Trial of Strategy’s Initiation guide, we will help you through the Trial of Strategy’s Initiation in the “A New God” DLC, as well as tell you the locations of all the treasure chests in that trial.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising Trial of Strategy’s Initiation

At the start, you will be in a round arena, and from there, you will enter the Trial of Strategy’s Initiation.

Move forward and activate the console to summon two large Balls. These will help in unlocking the doors while moving ahead, so you have to take them with you.

Now move the right ball to the left corner and hit it with the hammer to throw it to the structure in front.

Move the left ball to the right corner and also throw it using the hammer to the next structure.

Now fly to the structure on the left side and move the ball and hit it to the golden lightning. This will take the ball up.

Now go there as well and grab the ball and pull it from the golden lightning. Place it to the second small round structure on the ground and a new ball will appear.

First Chest Location

Now move it to the left corner and throw it towards the lightning in front.

Now go there, grab the ball and move it to the circle at the edge. This will open the door behind go there and open the chest.

Now throw this ball down from the right side of the lightning. Use the air in the left side of the door to fly back to the place from where you move the ball you just throw down.

This time move this ball to the right corner and hammer it to the golden lightning, which will take it to the next structure.

Again, hit it with the hammer when the moving structure is right in front of it, and it will travel with the golden lightning to the right.

Go to the next structure, pull the ball and place it in the circle, which will provide you with another ball.

Now hit that ball with the hammer when the light moving light on the next structure is right in front of it.

Pull the ball and again wait for the moving platform to return to the corner so you can move the ball to the circle.

From here on the right side below you will see a tree go there and to its side, you will find another huge ball.

Take it to the left corner and hit it with the hammer which will throw it to the air going up and take the ball up.

Go there and pull the ball and place it on the circle. That will make another ball appear.

Now take it to the corner and throw it from the open window in front of the moving structure move to the side. From the right corner, throw it to the next structure and place it in the circle.

Another ball will appear which you have to throw on the top of the structure right in front of the moving air to help the ball in reaching there.

Now drop the ball in the up-moving air, go to the next structure, pull the ball and place it into the circle. From here, you can see the ball on a platform below.

Second Chest Location

Go there, move the ball to the next circle on the structure and hit it with the hammer so it can move along with the lightning.

Now go to the structure on the opposite side and throw the ball on the right side of the door.

Both the balls will be placed on the circles and the central door will be opened. Now go upstairs and open the chest inside.

Reward

Your health will be upgraded as a reward.