Control Ultimate Edition Unable To Carry Over Older Save Files

The next-generation Control Ultimate Edition will unfortunately force players to start from scratch on the new consoles. This was somewhat confirmed by Remedy Entertainment last year when the developer cited “challenges” for not being able to offer free upgrades. The developer has now shared more details.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, communications director Thomas Puha confirmed that current-generation console players will not be able to carry over save files from their previous-generation consoles.

He explained that Control Ultimate Edition uses a different engine version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles compared to the engine version used previously. That hence enforces limitations to allow players to migrate their older save files from either PlayStation 4 to 5 or Xbox One to Xbox Series.

Save games unfortunately do not transfer over from previous gen to next-gen. The version of our engine in the next-gen Control is way different to the version used in the previous gen Control. Long story short, lot of changes in things like how we handle data etc. — Thomas Puha (@RiotRMD) January 27, 2021

Control Ultimate Edition will be bringing forth new performance and graphics modes for either smooth 60 frames per second or 30 frames per second. Both modes however will be upscaling to 4K resolution. The game will be supporting DualSense features as well as PlayStation Activities, which is notable because only first-party Sony Interactive Entertainment games have so far incorporated the said Activity feature.

Control Ultimate Edition bundles all previously released content packs and will release digitally for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles on February 2, 2021. The game will be free for PlayStation Plus subscribers while players on the Xbox side will have to pay the full price. The physical release will follow on March 2, 2021.