Xbox Series Helped Microsoft Surpass $5 Billion In Gaming Revenue

Microsoft witnessed the biggest console launch of its entire history with the new Xbox Series consoles despite facing an acute supply shortage worldwide.

During an earnings call earlier today (via VG247) for the second quarter ended of the 2021 financial year, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced that “the launch of Xbox Series X and Series S was the most successful in our history with the most devices ever sold in a launch month.”

Nadella refrained from sharing just how many Xbox Series consoles were sold during the three-month quarter which is incidentally a policy Microsoft has been following in recent years. He did however state that the new consoles pushed Microsoft to earn more than $5 billion in gaming revenue for the first time in history during the same quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Nadella also announced that gaming revenue from third-party games surpassed $2 billion for the first time during the said quarter. Xbox Series furthermore boosted the number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers to 18 million which is an increment of 3 million subscribers between October and December 2020.

Xbox Series X and Series S were launched in November 2020 in limited capacity. The impact of COVID-19 on manufacturing and supply caused Microsoft to roll out fewer consoles worldwide and which sold out at retailers within minutes (or hours) of going live. That and scalpers having a field day made it nearly impossible to find an available console unit to purchase for the holidays.

Microsoft previously stated that demand for the new Xbox Series consoles will continue to trump supply into spring 2021. This was reiterated by Microsoft CFO Amy Hood during the earnings call earlier today. Microsoft expects supply chains to normalize after March 31, 2021.

Xbox Series X and Series S retail at $500 and $300 respectively. The latter being a cheaper digital-only alternative to the former flagship.