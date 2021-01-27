The Medium Asks Players For A Review At The End

The Medium will be releasing in a few hours with a built-in request for a review which is more commonly attributed to mobile games.

According to a report by VGC earlier today, players are asked to review the game after the ending credits have rolled out. The on-screen splash presents a button prompt which takes players directly to the Microsoft Store where players can then give The Medium a rating out of five stars and write feedback if they so wish.

“The Medium is our biggest and most ambitious game that we have made so far,” reads a message by developer Bloober Team that follows the ending credits. “It’s a close and personal project that was years in the making. We poured our souls into it and we’ve made a lot of great memories during the development.

“However, as great as it is to make games, we do what we love with one person in mind – and that’s you. Your thoughts mean a lot to us, and they make us better developers. This is why we would love to hear your impression of The Medium.”

The Medium is an ambitious indie take on psychological horror but remains as a major console release which makes the review-request a bit unorthodox. While mobile games are notorious for asking players to leave positive reviews on digital stores in return for digital bonuses, Bloober Team asks for just player-feedback without any hidden or otherwise known incentives.

Gameplay centers around traveling between the spirit world and the real world in search for answers (and clues) to a tragic mystery. Something dark surrounding the mystery on hand as players must interact with elements in both worlds to find an answer.

The Medium officially releases as a console exclusive for Xbox Series X and Series S alongside PC on January 28, 2021. The game will be part of Game Pass on all of those platforms on day one.