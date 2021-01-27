Hitman 3 Recovers Development Costs In Less Than A Week

Hitman 3 was released exactly a week ago to become the largest digital launch in the history of the steal-based franchise. The week-long period is apparently also what it took for the new installment to break even.

Speaking with Games Industry in a recent interview, IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak announced that Hitman 3 has already earned back all of its development expenses incurred in less than a week. That means the game (as well as Agent 47) has starting turning a profit from here on.

“We’ve been able to create a game that our players will love and bring it to them in the most direct way possible; developed and published by IOI,” said Abrak on Hitman 3 being the first self-published game in the franchise for IO Interactive. “Having that focus early on has kept us on a path that we all believed in. Everyone at the studio was behind the vision for the game and they know the Hitman universe better than anyone.”

Hitman 3 being profitable in less than a week allows IO Interactive to move forward with future projects and to set “a really high bar for quality and memorable experiences” as expected. That is of course referring to the recently announced Project 007 which the developer will be fully focusing on. The incoming profits will help in the ongoing recruitment of additional staffers as IO Interactive intends to make the return of James Bond nothing short of excellent.

In a recent interview, Abrak teased that Project 007 could possibly kick-start a trilogy of Bond games similar to the World of Assassination trilogy for the Hitman franchise.

Little is currently known about Project 007 besides the game being an origin story and featuring an original story that is not based on any of the novels or movies. In the same vein, IO Interactive will not be borrowing the digital likeness of any of the Bond actors. Project 007 will hence feature its own James Bond version of the character.