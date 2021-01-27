Cyberpunk 2077 Modders Are Adding New Romance Options

Cyberpunk 2077 has received dozens of new mods since release but it is only now that modders have found a way to swap character models for the obvious purpose of adding new romance options.

Johnny Silverhand, played by Keanu Reeves, is one of many characters in Cyberpunk 2077 which players are unable to directly romance. The newfound modding capabilities (via Eurogamer) change that by swapping the character model of Silverhand with that of a joytoy sex worker.

There is however no nudity since the original Silverhand model is fully clothed, at least not until someone comes around to add a custom-made model. That and the romancing has Silverhand using the voice of the joytoy worker which naturally makes the entire scene a bit awkward.

Modders though are having a field day with the character swaps. Hideo Kojima, the creator of Metal Gear and Death Stranding, has a cameo in Cyberpunk 2077 as a character named Oshima. His character model can be swapped with the Ripperdoc so that players can have Kojima personally tend to their cybernetic needs every time they are in for an upgrade.

Cyberpunk 2077 has always supported modding since release but it was only yesterday when developer CD Projekt Red released official modding tools and resources for the modding community. The developer has also assured that the released tools and resources will be updated alongside upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 patches to ensure complete compatibility.

Cyberpunk 2077 received patch 1.1 last week which is the first of two major patches destined to fix the game across all supported platforms. The next patch 1.2 should be arriving somewhere in February just as CD Projekt Red said last month. That too, much like patch 1.1, will more or less attempt to fix the game on previous-generation PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on all major platforms, including the new consoles as well as Google Stadia.