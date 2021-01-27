Call Of Duty: Warzone Rumored To Receive Soap MacTavish

John “Soap” MacTavish might possibly be making his way into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone as a new playable operator.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, ModernWarzone teased that Soap MacTavish “could arrive any day” now but which has been rumored before as well. The saving grace being that source has proven to be reliable in the past.

It should also be noted that the recent Black Ops Cold War added several Black Ops operator to the roster. There are further strong speculations about a Modern Warfare 2 reboot on the horizon. Soap MacTavish served as a main character in the original Modern Warfare and Modern Warfare 2 story arcs. Breadcrumbs on the trail are hence leading to his arrival in Warzone.

Soap could arrive any day now for #ModernWarfare and #Warzone! 👀 Honestly have no idea when the new content for MW2019 is set to release, but PS5 players have been able to use both the new weapons for over a month now. pic.twitter.com/YMFCZswsWC — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) January 26, 2021

Other prominent characters from the Modern Warfare story arcs are already part of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot. Captain John Price and Simon “Ghost” Riley are both available in the game as playable operators. John “Soap” MacTavish should hence not be a surprising addition. If anything, he should have been added several seasons back.

Elsewhere, Warzone appears to be in a comfortable spot at the time of writing as far as the weapons meta is concerned. There are however concerns around Roze and her Rook skin which have suddenly surged as a supposed pay-to-win microtransaction. Her Rook skin bundle clads the character in complete black from head to toe without any colored or reflective textures. That gives her an advantage of being hard to spot in dimly lit areas of the map.