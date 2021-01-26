Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Official Modding Tools, Resources

Cyberpunk 2077 players have now received official tools and resources to “modify and create” their own experiences in Night City.

Interested modders can head over here to download a trio of data dumps which include metadata, archivedump, and tweakdump; all of which contain the utilities for listing and tweaking Cyberpunk 2077 settings and elements. CD Projekt Red has assured that the said modding tools and resources “will be continuously updated alongside the game patches to ensure compatibility.”

Cyberpunk 2077 supported modding right after release but through third-party mods only. Dozens of different mods have already been released with more and more popping up on a daily basis. Some of them have been deemed crucial for the game due to its half-baked state. That includes mods such as to correct pre-set key bindings, shaders to sharpen or beautify Night City, improve how vehicles handle while driving, help in frame-rate stabilization, and even a third-person mod to switch from the default first-person perspective.

Cyberpunk 2077 received patch 1.1 last week which is the first of two major patches destined to fix the game across all supported platforms. CD Projekt Red noted that the hefty patch lays the groundwork for the upcoming patches” with a long list of hot-fixes that plugs memory leaks, trims save files, among others.

The next patch 1.2 should be arriving somewhere in February just as CD Projekt Red said last month. That too, much like patch 1.1, will more or less attempt to fix the game on previous-generation PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. Night City runners however should not be expecting any major overhauls of gameplay systems anytime soon. Expecting that rumored No Man’s Sky-like comeback should also be taken off the menu. CD Projekt Red is likely going to spend the entirety of 2021 to improve and fix Cyberpunk 2077 as much as possible.