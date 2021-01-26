Biomutant Finally Gets A Release Date

Biomutant will finally be releasing in a few months after being in development for more than three years and being delayed multiple times. The elusive game was believed to be canned if not more repeated assurances by publisher THQ Nordic.

Taking to Twitter just now, THQ Nordic officially announced that Biomutant will be releasing on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 25, 2021. The game was originally announced back in 2017 for the same platforms but recent delays aired speculations that developer Experiment 101 might be considering to add the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. That appears to not be the case but backwards compatibility may as well work just the same.

Biomutant is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on May 25th, 2021. pic.twitter.com/qVdTMaxxS5 — Biomutant (@Biomutant) January 26, 2021

THQ Nordic previously penned Biomutant to release within the coming financial year which ends on March 31, 2021. A latter clarification pushed that release window to the next quarter. The final release date gives both the publisher and developer plenty of time to market the game which was believed to have been cancelled on more than one occasion.

Biomutant stands as a post-apocalyptic role-playing fable with third-person kung-fu-styled combat, as well as the debut offering of Experiment 101. THQ Nordic has promised to share more information in the coming weeks, which hopefully includes plenty of new gameplay footage and in-depth previews.

Those interested, or who have not, can head to the Steam listing of the game to wish-list Biomutant. THQ Nordic has not yet started taking pre-orders which may possibly go live once the publisher is done with its planned reveals.