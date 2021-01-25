New Ghost Of Tsushima Game Now In Development For PS5

Sucker Punch Productions has slipped. The first-party PlayStation studio has more or less been confirmed to be working on a new Ghost of Tsushima game.

While an official announcement has not been made at the time of writing, the LinkedIn profile of cinematic creative director Dave Malloy was spotted earlier today (via GamingRoute) to mention that he and Sucker Punch Productions are “presently working on the Ghost of Tsushima game” for PlayStation 5.

The mention of PS5 has since then been replaced with just PlayStation which may suggest that Sony Interactive Entertainment might be considering a cross-generation release for both the new PS5 and the older PS4. It should furthermore be noted that the mention of a new game and not a sequel may hint the next Ghost of Tsushima adventure to be independent of its preceding original.

Ghost of Tsushima debuted on PS4 last year to a stellar reception worldwide. The game sold more than 2.4 million copies in the first three days of release to become the fastest selling first-party original debut on PS4. The game ended up selling more than 5 million copies a quarter later.

Kenichiro Yoshida, chairman and chief executive at Sony, stated last year that Ghost of Tsushima was one of the prime reasons of the success PS4 enjoyed throughout its console generation. That high praise becomes even more special when noting that the game was released at the end of the console cycle as the last first-party offering by Sony to allow a momentous goodbye as well as to pave way for the new PlayStation 5 generation.

There were already breadcrumbs out on the trail to suggest that Sucker Punch Productions would be returning to the drawing board for another Ghost of Tsushima experience. Whether that ends up as a direct sequel or not should not be concerning.