The Promised Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.1 Packs A Lot Of Hot-Fixes

Cyberpunk 2077 has received the first of two major patches to address a long line of issues across all supported platforms.

According to patch notes shared by developer CD Projekt Red earlier today, patch 1.1 “lays the groundwork for the upcoming patches” of Cyberpunk 2077. The focus on stability improvements and bug-fixes will continue on from patch 1.1 to the next patch 1.2 as well as “other coming updates” in-between or beyond.

Includes only hot-fixes

CD Projekt Red has released patch 1.1 to put an end to numerous random crashes, performance woes, progression-hampering bugs, and many other bugs in general. What patch 1.1 does not introduce are wishful improvements such as overhauling some of the gameplay mechanics and systems in the game.

The on-rail traffic, braindead enemies, unreactive police; as a few examples, should not be expected to be revamped anytime soon. They fall under major quality-of-life improvements and which CD Projekt Red may (or may not) look into once Cyberpunk 2077 has been fully stabilized on all supported platforms.

Plugs memory leakage

Cyberpunk 2077 was dealing with a bad case of memory leaks at release which was presumably causing the game to crash at certain points. CD Projekt Red notes that patch 1.1 fixes memory usage in various systems such as “characters, interactions, navigation, in-game videos, foliage, laser effects, minimap, devices, AI, street traffic, environmental damage system, GPU-related, and more.”

Trims save files

There was a problem with save files where the saved data would get corrupted if the overall size of the save file exceeded certain parameters. CD Projekt Red notes that patch 1.1 addresses that issue by “trimming the excess size from already existing saves.” Unfortunately, any save files that were already corrupted before patch 1.06 will not be fixed.

PlayStation-specific hot-fixes

Cyberpunk 2077 was more or less impossible to play on the previous-generation PlayStation 4 console at release. The game has since then received a few minor patches to address massive frame-drops and other performance issues. The new patch 1.1 fixes various crashes and further optimizes crowds on PS4 as well as PS5 to ensure that a busy street does not drag the frame-rate for stuttering gameplay.

Xbox-specific hot-fixes

The only major hot-fix for the Xbox versions (both previous- and current-generation Xbox consoles) includes improved memory usage for “character creation, mirrors, scanning, camera remote control, and menus (inventory, map).”

PC-specific hot-fixes

A loading bug on Nvidia graphics cards where the game would crash at startup is no more. That and players can now unlock achievements while playing in Steam offline mode as long as the offline mode is enabled before starting the game.

Stadia-specific hot-fixes

Cyberpunk 2077 on Google Stadia should see several corrupted textures fixed with patch 1.1 in addition to default deadzone settings being more responsive. Some buggy audio which was previously inaudible is fixed as well.

CD Projekt Red stated last month that Cyberpunk 2077 will be receiving two massive patches in January and February to particularly address the state of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions. Patch 1.2 should hence be arriving somewhere next month.

While fans and players alike would not be happy to hear this; expecting that rumored No Man’s Sky-like comeback before June 2020 looks impossible. CD Projekt Red is likely going to spend the entireity of 2021 to improve and fix Cyberpunk 2077 as much as possible.