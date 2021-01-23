Cyberpunk 2077 Digital Launch Was Biggest Ever, Despite Game’s Flaws

Even though Cyberpunk 2077 has gotten off to a very rocky start, that hasn’t changed the fact that the Cyberpunk 2077 digital launch was the biggest digital launch of a game ever, even eclipsing Grand Theft Auto 5. The report comes from the data-gathering firm SuperData, and 80 percent of sales were on PC.

It’s likely that the reason for so many sales of the game being on PC were not just because of graphics, but also because the game seemed to run best on the platform (along with the Playstation Store removing Cyberpunk from its listings). While Cyberpunk 2077 still has PC glitches, since PCs are designed to run essentially everything, the Cyberpunk 2077 digital launch has still been good for Steam.

Cyberpunk 2077 likely owes its success to a large amount of good marketing from CD Projekt RED, along with the reputation of the same studio that brought us the critically acclaimed Witcher trilogy being the developers. While it didn’t save them from backlash when the game turned out to have issues on previous-generation consoles, it’s still a big number.

The big number in question is around 13 million copies, which eclipses even one of the other most popular open-world titles out there, Grand Theft Auto 5. While that game also broke records when it released for the first time back in 2013, it only reached around 11 million copies sold on release in general compared to the Cyberpunk 2077 digital release being mostly on PC.

We also likely have the Covid-19 pandemic to thank for the huge amount of digital launches. While PC gamers wanting the best experience possible are a mighty force, the increased amount of digital sales due to quarantines and other events also shouldn’t be discounted for the game.

Even with the game’s divisive reception, however, CD Projekt RED is hard at work making sure that the game will eventually be good and will live up to gamers’ expectations eventually. You can buy the game on PC now and contribute to the Cyberpunk 2077 digital launch sales if you don’t mind waiting, or think you can push past the bugs and enjoy the rest of the game.