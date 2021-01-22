Xbox Live Gold Sees A 50 Percent Price Increase

Microsoft has decided to increase the price of all Xbox Live Gold subscription packages “to reflect changes in regional marketplaces and to continue to invest in the Xbox community.”

From here on; Xbox Live Gold will cost $11 for one month, $30 for three months, and $60 for six months. The new pricing sees an increment of $1, $5, and $20 respectively for all three subscription packages.

It should be noted that the old 12-month package cost $60 and which Microsoft stopped offering last year. Xbox Live Gold hence has become 50 percent more expensive for players who want to subscribe all year long. They must now pay $120 compared to the older $60 price.

Something else to consider is that Xbox Live Gold Ultimate, which includes access to Xbox Game Pass, costs $15 for a single month. That has just become a more feasible and cost-effective option since players will only be paying an additional $4 on top of the one-month subscription plan.

The new prices will not impact existing subscribers. Anyone with an active 12-month or 6-month subscription will not be effected by the new prices. Upon renewing their subscriptions however, the new prices will come into play.

“In many markets, the price of Xbox Live Gold has not changed for years and in some markets, it hasn’t changed for over 10 years,” reads an announcement. “You can always visit your account to manage your membership, and prices won’t adjust until at least 45 days after you receive the messages.”

Xbox Live Gold hosted more than 100 million monthly active players, while Xbox Game Pass recorded more than 15 million subscribers by the end of 2020. The surging player-numbers naturally require additional upkeep on the part of Microsoft, but such a massive increase is likely to raise a lot of concerns. Whether Sony Interactive Entertainment follows through by increasing its PlayStation Plus subscription plans as well remains to be seen.