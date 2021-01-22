Which Resident Evil: Village Edition To Pre-Order?

Resident Evil: Village will be coming out in a few months with a series of different physical and digital editions. The task of purchasing a game has become a bit tedious in recent years and with Capcom opening up pre-orders at the time of writing, fans of the horror franchise can go through the following guide to obtain a quick understanding of which edition (or bundle) to purchase.

The pre-order bonuses

There are a couple of pre-order bonuses accompanying every single edition on every platform. There is firstly a small survival resources pack which contains a health vial, shotgun shells, bullets, and a lockpick. The second bonus is in the form of a Mr. Raccoon weapon charm.

Do note however that pre-ordering Resident Evil: Village on either PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 through the official PlayStation Store will secure an exclusive mini-soundtrack of the game as an additional bonus.

The standard edition

The standard edition obviously only includes the base game but at the normal $60 price tag on every supported platform. Several publishers have gone ahead to increase the price of their current-generation games on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. Capcom however has chosen not to slap that increased $70 price tag on Resident Evil: Village.

The deluxe edition

The digital-only deluxe edition features a variety of in-game items and cosmetics through something called the Trauma pack which contains the Samurai Edge weapon, the Mr. Everywhere weapon charm, a special saferoom music, a Resident Evil 7-inspired screen filter and tape recorder save point, and special Ethan Winters artwork. The deluxe edition also unlocks a new difficult option called Village of Shadows in the game; all for the price of $70.

The collector’s edition

Fans of the franchise might be interested in the collector’s edition which retails at a blistering $220 in limited quantities. The bundle includes the base game in a beautiful steelbook case, the aforementioned Trauma pack, a hardcover artbook, a reversible cloth map, and a Chris Redfield figure.

The complete bundle

Capcom is finally offering both Resident Evil: Village and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard for those who have not played the last installment in the franchise. The former includes the Trauma pack while Resident Evil 7 includes all previously released expansion packs and add-ons for one complete horror experience. The complete bundle retails at $80.

The multiplayer freebie

The franchise has now been around for 25 years and as a way to celebrate the momentous occasion, Capcom is bundling an online-only multiplayer game called Resident Evil Re:Verse with every Resident Evil: Village purchase for free. The freebie does not require players to pre-order any edition. A beta has been scheduled for March 2021 with more details here.

Resident Evil: Village will be releasing for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC on May 7, 2021.