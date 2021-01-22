This Hitman 3 Dubai Undiscovered Area Locations guide will cover all of the undiscovered locations in the On Top of the World story mission to help you unlock the Dune Raider Trophy / Achievement.

Hitman 3 Dubai Undiscovered Area Locations

Hitman 3 allows you to unlock a Trophy / Achievement for discovering all of the locations in a single mission by completing the Discovery Challenges.

There are a total of 33 undiscovered areas in the Dubai map of the first story mission.

You will have to cover all 7 Levels of the Dubai map to complete the Discovery Challenges and unlock the Dune Raider trophy or achievement.

Level -1

Lobby: This is the area where you will enter the building from.

The Storage Room: The storage room is near the lobby. You will need to disguise yourself as one of the staff people to enter the area.

Level 0

Atrium: This is the area where Omar Al-Ghazali will be addressing his guests.

Meeting Room: On the south-west side of the map is the Meeting Room. You need a security guard or staff disguise to break inside.

Kitchen: Kitchen area is found near the Meeting Room. Get a security guard disguise to enter the area.

Staff Area: It is found just outside of the Meeting Room. You need a disguise to go anywhere near the area.

Level 1

Private Bar: On the left side of the map. You need a Penthouse guard disguise to enter the bar.

Black Gold Bar: Public bar that anyone can visit.

Garden: An open spot for everyone on the northern side of the map.

Art Installation Backstage: Near the garden that is restricted to everyone except guards and the staff.

Storage: On the southern side of the map is the Storage area that you can only visit wearing a disguise.

Level 2

Art Gallery: Public area that anyone can access.

Balcony Bar: Near the Art Gallery. You can visit this area without any issues.

Staff Hallway: You need a staff or guard disguise to get anywhere near the area.

Security Room: There are two security rooms on this level. You can access these with the help of a security guard disguise.

Level 3

Security Room: You need a security guard disguise to access the room.

Server Room: Get the staff or guard disguise to enter the room.

Control Room: Control Room is on the southern side of the map that you can only enter with the help of staff or guard disguise.

Conference Room: Requires staff/guard disguise to access the area.

Helipad: It is on the northern side of the map that requires a Penthouse guard disguise.

Frisk Zone: It is near the Conference Room and requires a Penthouse guard disguise.

Penthouse Reception: It is at the entrance of this level. You will meet Carl Ingram’s assistant at this location. Requires Penthouse guard disguise or Zana Kazeem’s disguise to go anywhere near.

Level 4

Every single room or area on this level requires you to disguise as a Penthouse guard.

Courtyard: As soon as you enter the fourth level, Courtyard is right in front of you.

Outdoor Area: On the right of the Courtyard is the Outdoor Area. You can escape through this area.

Lounge: The lounge is in the middle of the level where the emergency meeting takes place.

Dining Room: Dining Room is outside of the Lounge area.

Storage: This area is on the right just before you enter the Lounge.

Study: Just to the left of the Lounge is the Study Room.

Ventilation Area: Ventilation Area is just beside the Study Room.

Level 5

Just like level 4, you need to have a Penthouse guard disguise to access these locations.

Terrace: In the middle of the map is the Terrace.

Guest Bedroom: This room requires a Key, Lockpick, or Crowbar to unlock and get inside.

Master Suite: It is found on the right part of the map. Take a walk through the Terrace area to reach the Master Suite.

These are all of the 33 undiscovered locations of the Dubai map in the On Top of the World story mission. Discovering all of these locations will unlock the Dune Raider Trophy / Achievement