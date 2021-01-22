Cyberpunk 2077 Players Are Being Refunded But Without Returning The Game

The ongoing saga of disappointed players wanting to refund their copies of Cyberpunk 2077 has hit yet another unruly twist.

According to a report by Vice earlier today, players who previously sent in a request to refund their copy of the game have started to receive their money back. They however still own their original copy of Cyberpunk 2077.

Those who own physical copies or even the expensive collector’s editions are yet to be asked to return them to their nearby retailers. Those who own digital copies on the other hand are yet to see the game removed from their online libraries.

Cyberpunk 2077 was supposed to define an entire generation and which the game did so but not in a positive manner. CD Projekt Red has already made multiple formal apologizes for opting for an early, half-baked release. There were a slew of technical and gameplay issues impacting all platforms at release, particularly last-generation consoles where the game was pretty much impossible to even play. The developer has since then released a few crucial updates to iron out some of the issues but more, a lot more, needs to be done.

Last week, CD Projekt Red co-founder Marcin Iwiński assured that fixing Cyberpunk 2077 comes before everything else. The developer has hence pushed plans for post-release expansion packs ahead. While the unannounced DLC may yet be revealed in the months to come, CD Projekt Red is currently focusing most of its resources into stabilizing the base game.

CD Projekt Red will be releasing a major patch in January and then another one in February to address the current feeble state of Cyberpunk 2077. While rumors claim that those patches have been delayed, a common speculation is that it will take most of 2021 to address all of the bugs and glitches as well as other issues plaguing the game.