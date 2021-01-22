Microsoft entered the playing field with not one, but two next-generation consoles; the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. Both consoles boast amazing new features for those looking to invest in the next generation. We’ll be showing you some of the Best Xbox Series X|S games that are set to release in 2021.

Best Xbox Series X|S Upcoming Games for 2021

There’ve been a few hiccups because of the Covid-19 pandemic here and there, but it seems that the gaming industry has finally picked up its pace again.

The market for games in 2021 seems to be rich, and we can’t wait to get our hands on some of the announced releases on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Hogwarts Legacy

When Hogwarts Legacy was finally announced, we were at the edge of our seats. To finally see J.K. Rowling’s fantasy world come to life on the next-generation of consoles was truly a treat.

The game carries all of the elements from the books and the movies and presents them in an absolutely gorgeous manner with seamless RPG elements that work into creating your own powerful wizard to fight off the mystical forces at Hogwarts.

Release: 2021

Developer: Avalanche Software

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Fable

During the Xbox Games Showcase, people were shown a teaser regarding the next Fables. The game that had been in development for so long was finally announced for the Xbox Series X.

However, the release date is still unknown and there still aren’t a lot of details about the game either. As a Fables fan, I definitely am excited to see what Playground Games have set up for us.

Release Date: 2021

Developer: Playground Games

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil 7 took what made the series interesting, and stepped it up. The first-person formula combined with just unsettling horror at every turn of the corridor really brought the entire Resident Evil series to a whole new level.

Resident Evil VIII: Village has itself set in a similar idea, but brings back some of the series’ more fundamental elements back to the player.

Set after the events of Resident Evil 7, the protagonist of the game Ethan has set out to search for answers in regards to Chris Redfield’s actions.

Release Date: 2021

Developer: Capcom

Far Cry 6

The sixth installment in the Far Cry 6 series is set on a fictional Caribbean Island called Yara. Ruled by Anton Castillo, you have to take his regime down as Dani Rojas in an effort to restore peace to the region.

Dani Rojas is a guerilla soldier who wishes to see his nation restored back to its former glory.

Release Date: 2021

Developer: Ubisoft Toronto

Publisher: Ubisoft

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite’s reveal was definitely a little underwhelming and wasn’t as well-received by the audience. Master Chief returns in Halo: Infinite as he attempts to save humanity from a great threat.

The story is set on a Halo ring and according to what we’ve seen; looks like we’ll be fighting off the Banished who are a violent mercenary group splintered off of the former Covenant alien alliance we saw back in Halo Wars 2. We have our fingers crossed for this one!

Release Date: 2021

Developer: 343 Industries

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Hitman 3

The third addition to the famous stealth game, Hitman 3 has players controlling Agent 47 again as he takes out targets across the globe.

This will be the conclusion to the Hitman trilogy, and according to the developers, players should expect to see a darker, and grittier version of the series compared to the past installments.

Release Date: 20th January 2021

Developer: IO Interactive

The Medium

We’ve been psyched for The Medium ever since the reveal. The game is a psychological horror, and you play as Marianne who has the ability to access the spirit realm.

Your ability to inhabit both worlds plays a great role in helping you solve the different puzzles found in the game’s world.

Release Date: 28th January 2021

Developer: Bloober Team

Outriders

Create your custom character from a total of four classes with unique abilities. Control time, set things on fire, or simply cause an earthquake! Use your manipulative abilities on the field to conquer your enemies.

The third-person shooter teams you up with other players as you fight through both monstrous and human enemies with a unique combat system and RPG mechanics.

Release Date: 2021

Developer: People Can Fly

Publisher: Square Enix

The Gunk

The Gunk is an Xbox exclusive that has you exploring a dangerous planet that has been infested by corruptive gunk. Explore, and do what you need to do to survive with your partner.

Uncover the valuable resources of the hostile planet and the threatening dangerous corruptive parasite and prevent yourself from getting consumed by it.

Release Date: 2021

Developer: Image & Form Games, Thunderful Development AB

Publisher: Thunderful Group, Thunderful Publishing

Rainbow Six Quarantine

Rainbow Six Quarantine is an upcoming game that takes all the operators from Rainbow Six Siege and pits them against an outbreak. The game was announced and is set to release sometime in 2021.

It’s a three-player co-op standalone game inspired from the earlier Halloween events in Rainbow Six Siege; except that it’s a full-fledged game now.

Release Date: 2021

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Publisher: Ubisoft