With the Covid-19 pandemic still continuing, the gaming industry hasn’t stopped releasing exciting titles and racking up its revenue. We’ll be reviewing the Best PS5 Games of 2021 in this article, to show you what to expect from your next-generation console.

Best PS5 Upcoming Games for 2021

The PlayStation 5 boasts fascinating new technology that has allowed developers to bring out amazing visuals into their new and pre-existing titles.

The 2021 line-up for the next-generation console seems extremely exciting, and we can’t wait to get our hands on some of these titles listed below.

PS5 Exclusives

God of War: Ragnarok

Sequel to the famous God of War, Ragnarok brings us to the next part of its universe’s story as Kratos faces divine threats in a new arc.

There are rumors of Frigga playing a huge role in the sequel; no doubt as consequence to what happened in the previous game. It’s honestly exciting to see ‘Boy’ and Kratos once again in a thrilling new addition to the God of War world.

Release Date: 2021

Developer: SIE Santa Monica

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Zero Dawn gained a lot of loyal followers to its unique take on a post-apocalyptic machine world with Aloy; a huntress from the Nora tribe.

Looks like the series’ popularity paid off as is evident by the announcement of the sequel, Horizon Forbidden West. Exciting new features will add even more depth to an already amazing franchise.

Release Date: 2021

Developer: Guerilla Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

The new IP Kena: Bridge of Spirits looks absolutely gorgeous. It utilizes the cutting-edge technology of the PlayStation 5 to bring the users a stunning immersive world.

Walk through the world with Kena and her magical young spirit ally. Utilize various magical abilities to take down foes in this wonderful fictional world.

Release Date: March, 2021

Developer/Publisher: Ember Labs

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Step into a Tokyo invaded by spirits. Fight off the infestation with your supernatural powers. Your time in Japan is going to be spent investigating a mysterious group and taking down otherworldly beings with innovative and action-oriented combat.

Release Date: 2021

Developer: Tango Gameworks

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Returnal

The upcoming third-person shooter Returnal is based in a science-fiction world on an alien planet where you control Selene who is a female space pilot.

Stranded in an unknown world, you have to make use of your high-tech abilities and armor to break free of a time-loop and fight off threatening life-forms that will stop at nothing until you are dead.

Release Date: 2021

Developer: Housemarque

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Deathloop

Deathloop’s concept of multiplayer is rather refreshing. You will either be playing as Colt who is tasked to take out all eight targets in order to break a never-ending time loop or as Julianna who must stop Colt and keep the loop intact.

The game takes parkour and combat elements from Dishonored and Prey. Use your mobility and abilities to outskill your opponent and break or conserve the time loop.

Release Date: May 21, 2021

Developer: Arkane Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Guilty Gear -Strive-

The critically acclaimed fighting game from PlayStation 4 is also coming to PlayStation 5, offering previous owners a chance to get the newer and better version of the game for completely free.

We’re excited to get back into some classic versus matches with our friends again on our new next-generation console.

Release Date: 2021

Developer: Arc System Works

Final Fantasy XVI

Venture into the fantasy world of Valisthea with six unique factions. The plot is based around Eikons, and monsters taking over humanity.

You’ll see characters like Clive Rosfield, the firstborn son of the Archduke of Rosaria, Joshua Rosfield, dominant of the Eikon Phoenix, and Rosaria; a woman from the fallen Northern Territories. Uncover the secrets of a brand-new mystical world with foes that threaten your presence at every moment.

Release Date: 2021

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Multiplatform Titles

Gotham Knights

Set in Gotham once again, you take on the role of either Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin or Redhood as you try to keep the city safe in the absence of Batman.

The game features full-fledged co-op with the bat-family helping each other out to fight off any potential threats that endanger the well-being of the citizens of Gotham.

Release Date: 2021

Developer: WB Games Montreal

Far Cry 6

The Far Cry series brings the player to a fictional island named Yara inspired by Cuba. Far Cry 6 boasts the largest open-world to date ruled by Anton Castillo. Resist the forces of Castillo and weaken his dictatorship as you fight off everyone in your path.

Release Date: 2021

Developer: Ubisoft Toronto

Publisher: Ubisoft

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Step into the shoes of Geralt of Rivia once again in a world that makes perfect use of PlayStation 5’s cutting-edge technology, enticing you to walk through the Butcher of Blaviken’s adventure once again!

Release Date: May 18, 2021

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V was the game that even your grandma was excited about. The game released initially for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 and eventually made its way to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well. And now, we get to head back into an even more beautiful Los Santos on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X!

Release Date: 2021

Developer: Rockstar Games

Sable

Delve into a puzzle-solving adventure in a gorgeous world full of beautiful landscapes and visuals. Play as Sable who is searching for a rite-of-passage mask so that she may finally return to her nomadic clan.

Release Date: 2021

Developer: Shedworks

Publisher: Raw Fury

Starfield

Starfield brings a new space-adventure; from the developers of The Elder Scrolls. The first-person experience is set in an entirely new space-themed world.

There aren’t many details to go around regarding the game as we’ve only got a teaser but we definitely look forward to seeing what Todd Howard has in store for us with this one!

Release Date: 2021

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Resident Evil 8: Village

The eighth addition to the Resident Evil series continues to take its first-person formula forward. Expect to see some older characters like Chris Redfield. Play as Ethan as he attempts to find out the reasons for Chris’ actions which leads him to a haunting village.

Release Date: 2021

Developer: Capcom