Next Assassin’s Creed Game Rumored To Be Set In Medieval France

The next Assassin’s Creed game in the franchise has allegedly been codenamed Champion by Ubisoft and which will announced later this year.

According to a new rumor (via AltChar) surfacing earlier today, Assassin’s Creed Champion or whatever the new installment gets named will be announced at either an online iteration of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3 2021) or a similar online presentation in the coming months. The next Assassin’s Creed game is also said to be targeting a release window in early 2022 and will allegedly be set in medieval France and Germany.

There is obviously no way to verify the said rumor. However, provided that the claims are legitimate, the last expansion pack of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will apparently lead into the next Assassin’s Creed game.

Wrath of the Druids and The Siege of Paris are two expansion packs which will be releasing for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in 2021. Wrath of the Druids is said to be releasing in March 2021 and which will see Halfdan return to Ireland. The Siege of Paris on the other hand is said to be releasing in June 2021 and which will see Eivor ally with Odo of France against Charles the Fat.

The Siege of Paris will supposedly feature Basim, a member of the Hidden Ones and who will be central to a deep story arc that connects the events of the next Assassin’s Creed game. Whether Ubisoft ends up announcing its new game in the coming months remains to be seen. If the rumored details about the Valhalla expansion packs come true, however, the rumored details about Champion should be true as well.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was a stellar success. The game saw twice as many players at launch than the preceding Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. The new installment also saw the highest launch-week sales in the franchise.