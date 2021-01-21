Hitman 3 Does Native 4K On Xbox Series X, Does 1800p On PS5

The newly released Hitman 3 suggests that Xbox Series X will continue to show its hardware strength over PlayStation 5 in terms of delivering true 4K outputs.

According to a technical analysis by Digital Foundry earlier today, Hitman 3 does native 4K resolution on Xbox Series X while opting for 1800p on PlayStation 5. Both versions however run in 60 frames per second without any noticeable frame-drops on either quality or performance mode. Xbox Series X though does offer a higher quality of shadows and lighting when compared to PS5.

1800p serves as a middle ground between 1440p and 4K and was incidentally used by the older Xbox One X to upscale games to achieve 4K outputs. Hitman 3 players may as well not notice any major visual differences on either Xbox Series X or PS5 but the fact remains that there is a resolution advantage in the mix.

Hitman 3 was released earlier today to stellar reviews. The game requires an always-online connection and which has caused some issues for the PC version. The migration process through which players can carry over their progression from the past two games is suffering from constant hammering as more and more players go online. There is also a significant concern where players on the Epic Games Store version can potentially lose their progress if they start playing before performing the migration process.

Hitman 3 is the final chapter to conclude the World of Assassination trilogy where Agent 47 attempts to permanently take down a secret society known as Providence. The game has deep ties to the past two installments by allowing players to carry over past levels for one giant world of murders and assassination. The latest sequel remains exclusive to the Epic Games Store on PC for the time being with a Steam release expect after a year.

In the meanwhile, Hitman 3 is out now on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia.