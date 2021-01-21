Gabe Newell Expresses CD Projekt RED Sympathy, Urges To Ignore Haters

Valve boss Gabe Newell has expressed some CD Projekt RED sympathy, wishing the studio well in improving Cyberpunk 2077 while also saying that some aspects of Cyberpunk 2077 were brilliant. CD Projekt RED has been working to improve Cyberpunk after a disastrous launch late last year that was full of bugs, glitches, and disappointment.

Cyberpunk 2077 is CD Projekt RED’s most ambitious project yet, first announced in 2013 and only being released seven years later due to the success of the Witcher series. However, despite numerous delays and promises, the game disappointed and angered many due to many glitches and bugs.

While the game was not optimized for last-gen consoles, Newell did note that the PC fanbase of the game is at least satisfied, and says that people shouldn’t be too harsh on CDPR as they have still achieved something amazing, even if there are a large number of bugs to iron out.

While Newell’s CD Projekt RED sympathy might seem misplaced to some, some of Cyberpunk’s defenders have pointed out in the past that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, one of the defining games of the last console generation, also launched with a large number of bugs and went on to be a rousing success.

CDPR had previously delayed the game multiple times to attempt to make sure it would work smoothly on every one of its launch platforms (though apparently that wasn’t long enough to ensure the game would work properly on last-gen consoles), and the true next-gen version specifically made for the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 hasn’t even been released yet.

CD Projekt RED has also pushed back Cyberpunk 2077’s first free DLC releases to a period later in the year, likely so they can have more time fixing the game without having to worry about another approaching date.

Hopefully, Newell’s CD Projekt RED sympathy will be able to pay off when the studio is able to get Cyberpunk 2077 working properly on previous-generation consoles and fixing whatever bugs remain.