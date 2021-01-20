Horizon Forbidden West Development Gets Major Boost As Guerrilla Concludes Zero Dawn PC Updates

Guerrilla Games has decided to wrap up its series of updates for the PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn and will now be focusing all resources into the ongoing development of the new Horizon Forbidden West.

Horizon Zero Dawn was originally released on PlayStation 4 in February 2017. The game was then released on PC in August 2020 but in a rather unstable state. There were several performance-related issues alongside other bugs and glitches. Guerrilla Games has been ironing out all of those issues since then through multiple updates and has now deemed the PC version stable enough.

While announcing the patch notes for patch 1.10 earlier today, the developer added a statement that Horizon Zero Dawn will be receiving fewer updates on PC (via VGC) when going forward from here as all development efforts on the Horizon Forbidden West sequel are being boosted.

“As our team continues development on our upcoming title Horizon Forbidden West, we are shifting to less frequent updates for Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC after this patch,” reads the statement. “Please note that we will continue to monitor our community spaces as always!

Horizon Forbidden West was announced by Sony Interactive Entertainment last year for PlayStation 5 but will presumably release for PlayStation 4 as well. The game brings back Aloy to explore a new frontier of a post-apocalyptic America as she and her comrades head further down to the Pacific coast.

Horizon Forbidden West remains without a release date but is speculated to see the light of day in either late 2021 or somewhere in 2022. The speculations were recently fueled by Sony as well when the console manufacturer penned down the game for the second half of 2021. That however will always be subject to change.

The story of Aloy and her adventures will reportedly not end with Horizon Forbidden West. Guerrilla Games is said to have been tasked by Sony to create a complete trilogy, meaning that there will eventually be another new dawn down the road; perhaps on PlayStation 6.