Genshin Impact Update 1.3 Will Give Out More Fragile Resin

In gacha games, grinding for materials necessary to upgrade characters is likely what you’ll spend most of your time on. Helping to lessen the grind for that stuff is one of the big parts of Genshin Impact update 1.3. The update will help the game’s resin economy to be more fair.

The game has often been criticized for the “resin economy”, and players used to have to pay resin in order to take part in in-game events. However, the update will get rid of that aspect of the events, essentially turning them into loot giveaways.

Along with making events free to participate in, the update will be replacing blue weapon crystals in the game with Fragile Resin on its base and premium tracks. Players will get one (or two, if you’re playing premium) free resin at level 5, 15, 25, 35, and 45, for a total of five (or ten) per season.

Genshin Impact update 1.3’s adjustments to resin is particularly important because each Fragile Resin is worth 60 Original Resin items, and can also be stored for emergencies. If you have a character or weapon you really want or who is really high up on the game’s tier-list, you can use the stockpiled Fragile Resin to level them up quickly.

There’s a number of other changes that have also been mentioned in the update. Players who play the game on their iPhones will soon have controller support for Xbox, Xbox Elite, Dualshock 4, and other specialized Bluetooth controllers.

Genshin Impact update 1.3 will also add a functionality that will let you convert elements from one to another. This way, you can convert certain element crystals from one element to another, which is handy if you have a glut of crystals that are one element but not so much in another.

There’s no official patch notes for the update yet, but the update is sure to make a lot of players happy whenever it releases if you’ve been hurting for resin or other materials.