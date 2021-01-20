CD Projekt RED Says Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Coming In The Next Months

Even though Cyberpunk 2077 faced a huge amount of backlash for its numerous bugs and issues, CD Projekt RED is still moving forward on the game’s roadmap. However, there has been some delays in it. The developer says that the first Cyberpunk 2077 DLC will be coming in the next months of 2021.

Originally, the DLC was supposed to come out around early this year. However, likely because of the game’s controversial release and the following backlash, CD Projekt RED has delayed the DLC. This is most likely so that they can focus on fixing what’s wrong with the game rather than just moving on.

CD Projekt RED is no stranger to releasing DLC for their games; the DLC for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt started on the same day as that game released, with the developers releasing twelve different free DLC packs that were mainly cosmetic items like horse armor for Roach, an in-game barber, and more.

The first bit of Cyberpunk 2077 DLC will also be free, and will likely consist of similar kinds of DLC, mainly being cosmetic in nature before the studio gets to work on any story-based DLC. Of course, with investors riled up and the Polish government hanging over them to make sure they bring Cyberpunk up to snuff, there’s no telling when we’ll see it.

“The next months of 2021” is a very nebulous date, after all, though putting it without an actual public release date also helps with another much-criticized aspect of Cyberpunk’s development, mainly that the studio used a great deal of crunch in its development despite promises to the contrary.

The actual next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 has yet to release yet, so hopefully the release date for that won’t be put off too, while at the same time allowing the studio to fix up the current versions of the game. Until then, all we can do is wait for updates both on the game and a reveal on the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC’s contents.