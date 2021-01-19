In this Pokemon Go Hoenn Celebration Event Research Guide, we will briefly describe all of the tasks you need to complete for the timed Research Event.

Pokemon Go Hoenn Celebration Event Research

Hoenn Celebration Event is the 3rd weekly celebration event before the Kanto Tour event, which will drop in February.

It will start on Tuesday, 19th January, at 10 am and end on Sunday, 24th January at 8 pm local time.

Like every event, the Hoenn Celebration Event has a Time-Limited Research, which you can take part in as well.

Completing this Time-Limited Research will let the players encounter Rayquaza (with Charged Attack Hurricane), as well as earn 3,000 XP along with a Silver Pinap Berry.

Following are the Tasks & Rewards for completing the Timed-Research event:

Catch Two Kyogre – 10 Kyogre Candy

Catch Two Groudon – 10 Groudon Candy

Catch 30 Pokemon – 30 Poke Balls

Catch Two Kyogre

Kyogre is a powerful Water-type Pokemon that will appear between January 19th and January 26th for you to catch.

Weather Buff / Debuffs

If you fight him during rainy weather, his CP will be boosted. Rain will also boost his electric and water attacks.

If it’s sunny during your encounter with Kyogre, then use grass type Pokemon as they will deal more damage, and Kyogre will only have the upper hand if he has Blizzard (which can negate most of the grass type attacks and counters).

A party of 4 members is advised when taking on a Kyogre although 2 skilled trainers can get the job done as well.

Catch Two Groudon

Groudon is a Pokemon that will appear between January 19th and January 26th for you to catch.

Weather Buff / Debuffs

If you fight Groudon in Sunny weather, he will have boosted CP and Fire-type attacks but your grass attacks will be better as well.

Rain and Snow will boost your Water and Ice attack capabilities, respectively.

During Windy weather, A Groudon with Dragon-type attacks can signal trouble for you.

A party of 4 members is advised when taking on a Kyogre although 2 skilled trainers can get the job done as well if the Groudon doesn’t have a Dragon-type attack.

Catch 30 Pokemon

This is a self-explanatory and easy challenge where all you need to do is catch 30 Pokemon, and voila! All done.

Doing all these challenges will complete your Time-Limited Hoenn event research.