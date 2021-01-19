Naughty Dog President Wishes To Make A Punisher Or Ghost Rider Game

Naughty Dog is widely recognized for creating some of the best story-driven adventures in history. With stellar franchises like Uncharted and The Last of Us hanging from its belt, it comes as a bit surprising that the first-party PlayStation studio would love a shot at something more brutal and darker.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, recently promoted Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann shared a list of established franchises which he would personally love to make games for. Punisher and Ghost Rider were sandwiching Half-Life at the very top of the list, followed by Hotline Miami and Cowboy Bebop.

The Last of Us Part 2 featured an improved combat system over the original in addition to amazing animations and gruesome kills. Druckmann wrote and directed the game, and which makes sense for him to have a wish to work on something equally brutal. A Punisher or Ghost Rider game would certainly fall right in there even if Naughty Dog announcing such a project is a dream.

Druckmann recently teased something new in the works at Naughty Dog. The studio is currently on a hiring spree for “something very cool.” It is believed that the developer is finishing up on a multiplayer mode for The Last of Us Part 2 in addition to an unannounced project which could be anything.

Some fans have theorized that Naughty Dog is probably returning to the Uncharted franchise but with a female protagonist. The studio however may as well be working on a brand new intellectual property. Whatever is being cooked behind closed doors, fans will likely have to endure a long wait before knowing. The unannounced project, presumably for PlayStation 5, will take at least two or three more years before being revealed.

