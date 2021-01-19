Hitman 3 is releasing in less than a day, giving a solid comeback to one of the biggest franchises in the industry. By now, players know if they will get the game or not, depending on their love for the series. However, yet another question raises for PC gamers. Does Hitman 3 support Ray Tracing? Can players that own GPU that provide Ray Tracing get the most out of the game graphically?

IO Interactive will provide Ray Tracing as one of the main features for Hitman 3. However, this won’t be the case at launch. The announcement came back in November. IO Interactive announced their partnership with Intel in order to provide improvements to the PC version of Hitman 3. We don’t know when the feature will release exactly. All we know is that it will launch sometime “later in 2021”. If the game looks like what we’ve seen in trailers, then we’ll be patient.

According to the announcement, IO Interactive and Intel will make sure that the PC version of the new Hitman will be as fast as possible, provide complex destructibility and two featured perks. VRS, Variable Rate Shading and Ray Tracing:

We’re introducing Variable Rate Shading (VRS), a technique that allows us to prioritize GPU resources where they have the biggest impact. On top of that, we will also implement Ray Tracing after the launch of the game, later in 2021.

Practically, players that own high-end CPU will see things denser and will make the Hitman 3’s destructibility feature even more interactive. As for Ray Tracing, the more we go into the new generation of GPU, the more they will become a standard in gaming. On the same note, next-gen consoles will also see the same upgrade in Ray Tracing.

Right now, the GPU market is low with both NVidia and AMD addressing the mess that 2020 left behind. For what it’s worth, the new GPU cards that support Ray Tracing will make Hitman 3 look surreal. Especially, if you think about what Agent 47 looked like back when the franchise started.

Hitman 3 releases on January 20th, 2021 and will be available for both PC and consoles. Console availability includes Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S and Nintendo Switch.