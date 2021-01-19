In this Final Fantasy 7 Remake Enemies Guide, we’ll be showing you how to defeat, where to find these enemies, and the loot they drop on death in FF7 Remake.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Enemies

Final Fantasy 7 Remake has a plethora of characters and enemies, each having their own weaknesses, strengths and unique loot they might drop on death.

Security Officer

Security Officers are a part of the Shinra’s Public Security Division in Final Fantasy VII Remake, keeping an eye out on the city streets for any disorder; most of these guys barely have any training.

Although they’re probably one of the easiest enemies in the game, you can still use ‘Fire’ attacks, which is their ultimate weakness and makes it extremely easy to wipe the floor with them.

Areas Encountered

Upper Sector 7

Corkscrew Tunnel

Mako Reactor 5

Dropped Items

Grenade

Adrenaline (Rare)

Grenade (Stealable)

Elite Security Officer

Part of Shinra’s Public Security Division, stronger than the average lot and able to deal with intense situations that the otherwise less-abled Security Officers couldn’t.

Try to block their melee attacks when you can, and unleash a flurry of combos when they’re vulnerable. They’re also weak to fire, so fire spells will be a good idea to take them down immediately.

Areas Encountered

Sector 7 Slums

Upper Sector 7

Corkscrew Tunnel

Dropped Items

Potion

Hi-Potion (Rare)

Hi-Potion (Stealable)

Armored Shock Trooper

Troopers are protected by reinforced exosuits that allow them to deal heavy damage using their beam sword and heavy machine gun.

Use Lightning Spells to immediately fill the Armored Shock Trooper’s stagger gauge.

Areas Encountered

Shinra Building

Dropped Items

Grenade

Sedative (Rare)

Sedative (Stealable)

Bandit

Bandits are found commonly in the slums as they attempt to ambush anyone who passes by in an attempt to steal all of their belongings.

Use Fire spells to stagger them and deal a massive amount of damage.

Areas Encountered

Sector 6 Slums

Dropped Items

Potion

Celeris (Rare)

Celeris (Stealable)

Beastmaster

The Beastmaster wields a dagger and tames monsters to fight alongside him.

Make sure to be extra cautious when Beastmaster drinks his potion at low HP; this makes his attacks unshakable and immune to staggering.

Areas Encountered

Corneo Colosseum

Sector 6 Slums (Post Collapse)

Dropped Items

Potion

Adrenaline (Stealable)

Beck

Beck is the leader of Beck’s Badasses and is definitely more of a challenge compared to his run-of-the-mill goons.

Use Fire spells to stagger him.

Areas Encountered

Sector 6 Slums

Dropped Items

Potion

Celeris (Rare)

Celeris (Stealable)

Blast-Ray

The Blast-Ray is a more improved version of the Slug-Ray with a minor downgrade of not being able to fly. Watch out for its grenade launcher.

Blast-Ray is vulnerable to Lightning. The stagger gauge of this enemy will fill to the max once a specific amount of damage has been dealt.

Areas Encountered

Fallen Plate

Shinra Building

Dropped Items

Grenade

Heavy-Duty Bracer (Rare)

Heavy-Duty Bracer (Stealable)

Bloodhound

Formidable canines trained by Shinra’s Public Security Division. Tentacles allow them to suck the life-force out of their victims.

A Bloodhound automatically evades all magic attacks unless it’s staggered or in the middle of an attack. You can also hit them with spells that are guaranteed to hit.

Areas Encountered

Corneo Colosseum

Sector 7 Slums (Post Collapse)

Shinra Building

Dropped Items

Antidote

Antidote (Rare)

Antidote (Stealable)

Blugu

Fish-like in appearance but are also found on land. You’ll find these weird creatures never leave a battle alone; they will always fight rather than escape.

Weak to Lightning and Wind.

Areas Encountered

Sector 4 Plate

Dropped Items

Smelling Salts

Smelling Salts (Stealable)

Boom

Plush toy with not much of a background to discuss.

Areas Encountered

Combat Simulator

Dropped Items

None

Brain Pod

Seems to work by using a human brain as its source of operation. Its range of abilities extends to being able to use the waste matter within it to defend itself.

Weak to Lightning

Areas Encountered

Shinra Building

Dropped Items

Hazardous Material

Antidote (Rare)

Antidote (Stealable)

Bugaboo

Bugaboo are fairly huge insects that reside underneath Midgar. They mostly attack in swarms.

Weak to Wind.

Areas Encountered

Sector 78 Slums (Post Collapse)

Dropped Items

None

Burke

The runt of Beck’s gang who is fond of crimes near collapsed road. Burke might catch you by surprise, pretending to be dead.

Areas Encountered

Sector 6 Slums

Dropped Items

Potion

Celeris (Rare)

Celeris (Stealable)

Byobapolis

Feral bionically modified varghidpolis who can now fly due to the levistones placed within them.

Weak to Ice and Wind. Attacking them with Wind will rapidly fill their stagger gauge.

Areas Encountered

Fallen Plate

Dropped Items

Phoenix Down

Adrenaline (Rare)

Adrenaline (Stealable)

Cactuar

A cactus with legs!

Areas Encountered

Combat Simulator

Cerulean Drake

These lizards are able to cast spells using their wings.

Weak to Wind. The best thing you can do to defeat them is utilizing wind spells at your disposal. They will be staggered automatically once you inflict a certain amount of damage.

Avoid any icy winds around them, which can deal a lot of damage to you.

Areas Encountered

Sector 7 Slums

Dropped Items

Orb of Gravity

Phoenix Down (Rare)

Ether (Stealable)

Chromogger

Chromogger is an autonomous robot who has used up scraps around him to rebuild himself.

Its stagger gauge will only fill if you hit the sphere with magic. Avoid all of his sphere attacks.

Areas Encountered

Sector 5 Slums

Corneo Colosseum

Corneo Lackey

Part of Don Corneo’s gang. These guys are mostly former troopers or thugs hired as extra muscle.

Once you bring their HP down, the lackies will drink a potion to become uninterruptible. You will also be unable to affect Corneo’s stagger gauge.

Areas Encountered

Sector 6 Slums

Dropped Items

Potion

Adrenaline (Stealable)

Crab Warden

The Crab Warden is a weapon developed by Shinra’s Advanced Weaponry Division. Made for sheer destruction due to the Iat war.

Focus on crippling the Crab Warden’s parts first, this helps to stagger him very fast. Use Lightning attacks for that extra kick against the Warden.

Areas Encountered

Corkscrew Tunnel

Dropped Items

Metal Knuckles

Molotov Cocktails

Cripshay

Enemies found in the train graveyard. Weak to Ice.

Areas Encountered

Train Graveyard

Dropped Items

Potion

Hi-Potion

Hi-Potion

Cutter

Deadly with saw blades attached to each of its arms. An improved version of the sweeper.

Weak to Lightning. Damage its arm to make it more susceptible to staggering. Once he recovers from a stagger, however, he will go into rampage mode and make it harder to deal with Cutter.

Areas Encountered

Mako Reactor 5

Dropped Items

Echo Mist

Phoenix Down (Rare)

Echo Mist (Stealable)

Darkstar

This military canine is Rufus’ personal dog who is a one-off breed enhanced by Shinra’s R&D Division.

Breaking its link with Rufus makes it more susceptible to staggering.

Areas Encountered

Shinra Building

Doomrat

These keen rats are definitely larger and stronger than their much smaller counterpart.

Weak to Ice as it will make them more susceptible to staggering as your damage inflicted increases.

Areas Encountered

Sector 7 Slums

Eligor

A ghast haunting the train graveyard, which feeds on human fear.

Use Wind attacks when Eligor is suspended in the air to stagger it. Use a leaping attack to bring him back down to the ground.

Areas Encountered

Train Graveyard

Dropped Items

Echo Mist

Bladed Staff (Stealable)

Elite Grenadier

Elite Troopers are skilled and efficient; armed with artillery weapons.

Use Fire against them to deal an increased amount of damage.

Areas Encountered

Upper Sector 7

Corkscrew Tunnel

Mako Reactor 5

Dropped Items

Grenade

Adrenaline (Rare)

Grenade (Stealable)

Elite Helitrooper

Superior to helitroopers in ability and equipped with the best suits and the more powerful engines.

Areas Encountered

Fallen Plate

Dropped Items

Mega-Potion

Orb of Gravity (Rare)

Orb of Gravity (Stealable)

Elite Riot Trooper

Promoted from Riot Troopers due to their exceptional superior abilities, sporting spiked shields to fend off their opponents.

Elite Riot Troopers are able to block all attacks from the front. The best chance you have against them is using Fire spells or to flank them from the back.

Areas Encountered

Mako Reactor 5

Sector 7 Slums Pillar

Shinra Building

Dropped Items

Grenade

Sedative (Rare)

Grenade (Stealable)

Elite Security Officer

Elite Security Officers possess better intellect and arsenal as opposed to the normal Security Officers.

Weak to Fire, but make sure to block all incoming melee attacks from the Elite Security Officer. This makes it easier to interrupt them.

Areas Encountered

Sector 7 Slums

Upper Sector 7

Corkscrew Tunnel

Dropped Items

Potion

Hi-Potion (Rare)

Hi-Potion (Stealable)

Elite Shock Trooper

Elite Shock Troopers were promoted from the rank of Shock Troopers and are able to move along walls and ceilings to catch you off-guard from unexpected angles.

They will mostly dodge all attacks due to their improved mobility but can be attacked while knocked off-guard.

Areas Encountered

Mako Reactor 5

Dropped Items

Grenade

Hi-Potion (Rare)

Hi-Potion (Stealable)

Enhanced Shock Trooper

Much faster and equipped with rollers on their feet, allowing them to outmatch their opponent’s speed. They are a part of the elite taskforce of Shinra and assigned to guard Shinra’s HQ.

Fire attacks help to stagger them.

Areas Encountered

Shinra Building

Dropped Items

Grenade

Adrenaline (Rare)

Adrenaline (Stealable)

Enigmatic Spectre

You’ll find that their stagger gauge fills up very slowly. However, once interrupted, it fills up much faster.

Areas Encountered

Sector 7 Slums

Flametrooper

Flametroopers have been armed with, you guessed it, flamethrowers and are able to target areas with their fire-spread.

Areas Encountered

Corkscrew Tunnel

Dropped Items

Potion

Hi-Potion (Rare)

Hi-Potion (Stealable)

Ghost

Spirits that haunt the train graveyard as they attempt to harm anyone who passes by.

Areas Encountered

Train Graveyard

Dropped Items

Ether

Turbo Ether (Rare)

Turbo Ether (Stealable)

Ghoul

An aggregate of ghosts. Combined power of a large number of spirits and able to use telekinesis.

You’ll find the Ghoul alternating between its physical and ghostly forms. Use magic attacks to fill its stagger gauge.

Areas Encountered

Train Graveyard

Dropped Items

Turbo Ether (Stealable)

Gorger

The Gorger is found in the slums and moves in a swarm. You will often find it finding prey or searching for food scraps. They will attack anything in their path.

Areas Encountered

Sector 7 Slums

Dropped Items

Potion

Antidote (Rare)

Antidote (Stealable)

Grashtrike

These large insects bind themselves to dark places as they try to ambush prey with sticky threads from their mouths.

Defeat them using Ice Attacks as they will help you to fill its stagger gauge rapidly. Make sure you take Grashtrikes out in groups. If you bring them down to low health alone, they’ll set up barriers.

Areas Encountered

Corkscrew Tunnel

Sector 4 Plate

Dropped Items

Spiderweb

Hi-Potion (Rare)

Spiderweb (Stealable)

Grenadier

Grenadiers are basic members of Shinra’s Public Security Division that support their team with explosives from mid to long-range.

Use Fire attacks and magic to country their long-range.

Areas Encountered

Upper Sector 8

Upper Sector 7

Corkscrew Tunnel

Dropped Items

Grenade

Adrenaline (Rare)

Grenade (Stealable)

Grungy Bandit

Hired grunts working for Beck’s Badasses. These Grungy Bandits are effective with hand-to-hand combat and can deal quite some damage. They’re honorable fighters in both victory and defeat.

Areas Encountered

Collapsed Expressway

Shinra Combat Simulator

Dropped Items

Adrenaline

Mega-Potion (Rare)

Champion Belt (Stealable)

Guard Dog

Guard Dogs are military canines trained by troops from Shinra’s Public Security Division. Extremely obedient and able to effectively take care of any immediate threats.

They’re weak to magic attacks, and more-so to Ice-type attacks.

Areas Encountered

Mako Reactor 1

Upper Sector 8

Sector 7 Slums

Dropped Items

Potion

Potion (Rare)

Potion (Stealable)

H0512-OPT

An abomination created from the life-form H0512. Able to move and protect its creator from any incoming threats.

Areas Encountered

Shinra Building

Dropped Items

None

Hedgehog Pie

These creatures are found disturbing the peace in slums. You’ll find them attacking into their foes by using spells and charging right in. If you knock a Hedgehog Pie off-balance, they will go into a rampage and become harder to stagger regardless of using ice attacks.

Areas Encountered

Sector 5 Slums

Dropped Items

Hi-Potion (Hi-Potion)

Ether (Rare)

Ether (Stealable)

Hedgehog Pie King

The Hedgehog Pies are led by the Hedgehog Pie King itself who sports a toy crown to show his leadership.

After dealing enough damage, the Hedgehog Pie King can be staggered. Even though it’s weak to ice spells, you’ll find that the Hedgehog Pie King can enhance itself and its pack members.

Areas Encountered

Sector 5 Slums

Helitrooper

Troopers belonging to Shinra’s Public Security Division that are utilizing power-enhancing suits and rotors to fight while airborne.

Use Wind attacks to fill their stagger gauge rapidly.

Areas Encountered

Sector 7 Slums Pillar

Dropped Items

Hi-Potion

Orb of Gravity (Rare)

Orb of Gravity (Stealable)

Hellhound

Hellhounds’ tails light on fire when they’re in danger. They’re savage and only wish to kill their prey.

They’re weak to ice attacks and a Hellhound can be weakened by extinguishing its purple and red flames. Red flame is extinguished by ice attacks and healing spells will extinguish its purple flames.

Areas Encountered

Sector 6 Slums (Post Collapse)

Hoodlum

Hoodlums sporting a gaudy dragon emblem searching for something in Sector 7 Slums.

Areas Encountered

Sector 7 Slums

Dropped Items

Grenade

Adrenaline (Stealable)

Jury-Rigged Cutter

Enhanced cutter using scrapped parts. This thing can only be staggered once you have destroyed both of its arms.

Areas Encountered

Corneo Colosseum

Dropped Items

Ether

Turbo Ether (Stealable)

Laser Cannon

A modified autonomous entry ray weapon with a beam more powerful than its former counterpart.

Its stagger gauge can only be filled by non-elemental and Lightning attacks.

Areas Encountered

Mako Reactor 5

Lesser Drake

Airborne lizards that live in the slums and seen closer to the ground compared to their larger brethren.

Areas Encountered

Sector 7 Slums

Dropped Items

Potion

Orb of Gravity (Rare)

Phoenix Down (Stealable)

M.O.T.H. Unit

Antipersonnel weapon that self-pilots and has an armed machine, drill on its head, claws on its arms and rotating blades on its torso.

The M.O.T.H Unit charges itself up through electricity and unleashes a special attack. Once the M.O.T.H does the attack, it will be vulnerable to staggering.

Areas Encountered

Shinra Building

Dropped Items

Iron Maiden (Stealable)

Malboro

Monsters with tentacles sprouting out of their head and a giant maw which spits out corrosive liquid and emits damaging breath.

Hitting it in the mouth will make it more susceptible to staggering.

Areas Encountered

Combat Simulator

Mark II Monodrive

A modified version of the Monodrive. The Mako Reactor 5 explosion made them grow in size and strength.

Pelt the Mark II Monodrive with magic and you can damage it with physical attacks.

Areas Encountered

Sector 5 Slums

Dropped Items

Hi-Potion

Mischievous Shoat

Descendants of Don Corneo’s pet Abzu. This creature lives with a herd down in the sewers and is more intelligent and cunninger compared to its ilk.

Areas Encountered

Sewer System (Post Collapse)

Dropped Items

Hazardous Material

Antidote (Rare)

Antidote (Stealable)

Monodrive

Bionic sentries created by Shinra’s R&D Division. They are equipped with Artificial Intelligence and are used to guard Mako reactors.

Areas Encountered

Mako Reactor 1

Mako Reactor 5

Sector 7 Slums (Post Collapse)

Dropped Items

Potion

Ether (Rare)

Ether (Stealable)

Mysterious Spectre

Use magic attacks on Spectres. Physical attacks have no effect on their stagger gauge.

Areas Encountered

Sector 7 Slums

Phantom

Phantoms are thought to be subspecies of ghosts, but they will set their sights on innocents passing by. They cause mischief as well as harm.

Use Breach to dispel the Phantom’s Reflect spells as it will make them very susceptible to staggering.

Areas Encountered

Sector 5 Slums (Post Collapse)

Plush Tonberry

A plush toy of unknown origins conjured up by a fat Chocobo. Looks like a certain monster with eight letters in its name.

Areas Encountered

Combat Simulator

Queen Grashtrike

The queen of a grashtrike colony. As such, her duties include laying eggs and commanding her offspring in battle. Her main defense mechanism is the ability to spit sticky thread, with which she can trap her foes.

Areas Encountered

Corkscrew Tunnel

Sector 4 Plate

Dropped Items

Spiderweb

Hi-Potion (Rare)

Spiderweb (Stealable)

Ringmaw

A gorger subspecies. Larger than their close relatives and armed with bladelike front legs. Drawn by the taste of human flesh, they often venture into residential areas.

Areas Encountered

Sector 5 Slums (Post Collapse)

Dropped Items

Antidote

Hi-Potion (Rare)

Antidote (Stealable)

Riot Trooper

Troopers belonging to Shinra’s Public Security Division. Protected by a large shield, they specialize in close combat. Often deployed in urban districts and company installations and used to break up violent demonstrations.

Use fire spells and try to flank them.

Areas Encountered

Upper Sector 8

Upper Sector 7

Mako Reactor 5

Dropped Items

Grenade

Sedative (Rare)

Grenade (Stealable)

Rust Drake

Spell-weaving airborne lizards found in the Sector 5 slums. Inquisitive by nature, they cannot resist collecting shiny objects such as jewelry.

Susceptible to staggering once you deal a good amount of damage while they cast gravity.

Areas Encountered

Sector 5 Slums (Post Collapse)

Sahagin

Aquatic creatures that have taken up residence in the sewers. They are intelligent enough to have created their own language, and they defend their territory with harpoons of their own fashioning.

Physical Attacks are not very effective on Sahagin. Fire and Ice spells are very effective at filling their stagger gauge effectively.

Areas Encountered

Sewer System

Dropped Items

Potion

Adrenaline (Rare)

Adrenaline (Stealable)

Sahagin Prince

A prince of the sewer dwelling sahagin. He wields a special lance that symbolizes his royal status and is more powerful than that of a typical sahagin. He believes his species must take control of the surface world if they are to thrive.

Can be staggered when Sahagin Prince is counterattacking.

Areas Encountered

Sewer System (Post Collapse)

Scissorclaw

Crustaceans that dwell in the sewers and feed on dead bodies that wash down there. They will attack all intruders using their giant claws.

Ice attacks fill Scissorclaw’s stagger gauge rapidly.

Areas Encountered

Sewer System

Dropped Items

Poison

Sedative (Rare)

Sedative (Stealable)

Sentry Gun

An autonomous weapons platform developed by the Advanced Weaponry Division. Able to rotate a full 360 degrees for improved surveillance. It has an extremely quick response time between detecting intruders and launching its homing missiles.

The Sentry Gun’s stagger gauge can be affected drastically with non-element and lightning magic.

Areas Encountered

Upper Sector 7

Corkscrew Tunnel

Sector 4 Plate

Dropped Items

Orb of Gravity

Orb of Gravity (Stealable)

Sentry Gun Prototype

Early prototype of the sentry gun. If an intruder is detected, the platform opens up to reveal a rotary cannon and fires at the enemy with a fairly low fire-rate.

Can be dealt easily with by using lightning attacks.

Areas Encountered

Sector 4 Plate

Sentry Launcher

An autonomous weapons platform developed by the Advanced Weaponry Division. Able to rotate a full 360 degrees for improved surveillance. It has an extremely quick response time between detecting intruders and launching its homing missiles.

Easily defeated by non-element and lightning magic.

Areas Encountered

Upper Sector 7

Corkscrew Tunnel

Sector 4 Plate

Dropped Items

Orb of Gravity

Orb of Gravity (Stealable)

Sentry Ray

An autonomous gun platform developed by the Advanced Weaponry Division. Deployed to protect mako reactors and other important installations. It opens fire as soon as it detects intruders.

Best way to fill up the stagger gauge for a Sentry Ray is to use Lightning magic.

Shock Trooper

Troopers belonging to Shrinra’s Public Security Division. Pharmacological agents and reinforced suits make these troopers tough to take down. They attack with metallic claws that are equipped to both arms.

Able to evade all standard attacks except when attacking or knocked off-balance. Fire attacks is the best way to get rid of them.

Areas Encountered

Mako Reactor 1

Upper Sector 8

Upper Sector 7

Dropped Items

Potion

Grenade (Rare)

Grenade (Stealable)

Shock-Ray

Improved version of the slug-ray, equipped with high-voltage weapons that can immobilize targets.

Stagger gauge of the Shock-Ray is filled rapidly by performing Physical attacks. Attacking with physical moves while the Shock-Ray is airborne will crash it to the ground.

Areas Encountered

Sector 7 Slums Pillar

Fallen Plate

Shinra Building

Dropped Items

Hi-Potion

Orb of Gravity

Orb of Gravity

Sledgeworm

An autonomous antipersonnel weapon manufactured by Shinra’s Advanced Weaponry Division. Able to warp space-time and seemingly disappear into thin air. It warps close to targets and strikes with its hammer.

Sledgeworm will enter a rampage after dealing some damage. This state has its weakness as well, making Sledgeworm vulnerable to staggering.

Areas Encountered

Shinra Building

Dropped Items

Orb of Gravity

Echo Mist (Rare)

Echo Mist (Stealable)

Slug-Ray

A compact sentry weapon manufactured by Shinra’s Advanced Weaponry Division. Its gyroscopic control system enables the unity to track and engage intruders from the air at high speeds.

Physical attacks are your best bet to fill Slug-Ray’s stagger gauge.

Areas Encountered

Corkscrew Tunnel

Mako Reactor 5

Dropped Items

Hi-Potion

Orb of Gravity (Rare)

Orb of Gravity (Stealable)

Smogger

An autonomous robot discarded by Shinra. As part of its self-repair protocol, it used nearby scrap material to put itself back together. It also intermittently emits smog.

Using the Haywire Haze will make the Smogger vulnerable to staggering. Lightning attacks are also extremely effective to filling its stagger gauge.

Areas Encountered

Sector 5 Slums

Dropped Items

Hazardous Material

Echo Mist (Rare)

Echo Mist (Stealable)

Specimen H0512

A monster created by Shinra’s R&D Division. Highly adaptable, it evolves involves during battle, where it exhibits extraordinary offensive and restorative capabilities.

Areas Encountered

Shinra Building

Dropped Items

Talisman

Timeworn Talisman (Stealable)

Swordipede

A bionic species created by Shinra’s R&D Division. These specimens are difficult to control, as their behavior regulation mechanisms have not yet been perfected. They circle in the sky searching for quarry, then swoop down to attack.

Areas Encountered

Shinra Building

Dropped Items

Force Bracelet

Terpsicolt

Aquatic monsters that prefer dark, moist places and feed on the blood of living creatures. They detect their prey through vibrations and temperature changes.

Terpsicolt will be immune to all melee attacks. Use ranged attacks to keep him at bay.

Areas Encountered

Sector 4 Plate

Sector 6 Slums

Dropped Items

Potion

Hi-Potion (Rare)

Potion (Stealable)

The Huntsman

An elite trooper belonging to Shinra’s Public Security Division and said to be the most dangerous of all Shinra troopers. He serves as a unit commander in the Sector 8 town area.

Areas Encountered

Upper Sector 8

Dropped Items

Grenade

Sedative (Rare)

Grenade (Stealable)

The Valkyrie

The Valkyrie is an aerial weapon made by Shinra’s Advanced Weaponry Division. This giant cannon launches grenades and status-ailment bombs.

Melee, Lightning and Wind are extremely effective to fill the Valkyrie’s stagger gauge. Limiter Override will make the machine take less of a hit to the stagger gauge.

Areas Encountered

Fallen Plate

Dropped Items

Cog Bangle

Trypapolis

A subspecies of the varghidpolis that was created in experiments that violated every precept of bioethics. They can multiply by simple fission.

Take out the cloned version of the creature for the best outcome.

Areas Encountered

Sector 6 Slums (Post Collapse)

Unknown Entity

Experimental specimens kept in Shinra’s underground research facility. They were human once, but cellular transplants designed to enhance their strength have turned them into monsters.

Areas Encountered

Sector 7 Slums (Post Collapse)

Shinra Building

Varghidpolis

Monster originally created by Shinra’s R&D Division, but are now feral after some escaped the lab and bred in the wild.

Areas Encountered

Sector 6 Slums (Post Collapse)

Sector 7 Slums (Post Collapse)

Shinra Building

Dropped Items

Phoenix Down

Sedative (Rare)

Sedative (Stealable)

Venomantis

A subspecies of the grashstrike that is marked with yellow and black patterning on its carapace. It is also armed with a highly potent poison.

Areas Encountered

Sector 5 Slums

Wererat

Rats showing up in the slums in search of a feast. You’ll always find them wandering around in packs.

Best fought with ice spells.

Areas Encountered

Sector 7 Slums

Corkscrew Tunnel

Dropped Items

Potion

Ether (Rare)

Antidote (Stealable)

Wrath Hound

The result of administering ability-enhancing drugs to guard dogs. As a side effect, these dogs often went into a bloodthirsty frenzy, so most of them were put down… but some survived.

Wrath Hounds’ attacks can not be interrupted. When Wrath Hounds are sent into a frenzy

Areas Encountered

Sector 7 Slums

Zenene

Zenene is a bio-engineered species created by Shinra’s R&D Division. Powerful and intelligent as well. They will not obey any human commands and are kept in quarantine because of that reason.

Areas Encountered

Shinra Building

Dropped Items