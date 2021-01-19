In this guide, we will discuss how to get the Bladed Staff in Final Fantasy 7 Remake. We will take a look at its location and how to get it. We will also talk about why you would use this staff. Let’s get started!

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Bladed Staff

Aerith uses this Bladed staff in FF7 Remake. This weapon is very capable of critical hits but for that, you have to max out its “crit” and “luck” core abilities.

When you max those out you would be able to squeeze out every bit of performance you can from this weapon.

It makes it easier for Aerith to stay on her Arcade Ward by using its lustrous shield.

How to get the Bladed Staff

You can very easily miss the Bladed Staff in FF7. This can be because you might not have been assessing every enemy you fight.

For getting the Bladed Staff, you have to steal it, not from a common enemy, but Eligor, the haunted final boss of chapter 11.

After you have completed the main scenario, “Clear the Way” you will come across Eligor. Your cue would be a vending machine and a bench.

Get ready when you see these items. You would like someone in your party to be equipped with Steal Materia.

You will have to steal materia if you have completed chapter 9. Tifa would be the best candidate for the Steal Materia because you need ATB for this steal action.

Moreover, Tifa is fast enough to pull this off. She also has pretty high luck along with her unique ability (Triangle) increases ATB. All this combines makes her great to get the Bladed Staff.

When you start to fight Eligor, simply start ATB with Tifa and use steal material until you get the Bladed Staff.

You will normally get the bladed staff on your second try, but it can vary. Most players have to try much more than this.

When you have successfully stolen the staff, you will get a notification on your screen that says that you stole a bladed staff.