Apex Legends Apparently Hits Nintendo Switch Soon

It appears that Nintendo Switch owners will have to wait just a little while longer before jumping into the chaotic fields of Apex Legends.

Respawn Entertainment released a brand new trailer earlier in the week to promote the upcoming new season. It was just noticed earlier today that the trailer description contained a release date for the Nintendo Switch version of Apex Legends, at least for the trailers that were released in Poland, Denmark and Japan. The release date has since then been removed.

BREAKING: The Japanese version on YouTube states Apex Legends is coming to Switch on February 2. "And on February 2nd, it will be possible to play on Switch at the same time as the start of Season 8!" pic.twitter.com/63TpUn27Mx — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) January 18, 2021

Apex Legends will reportedly be releasing on Nintendo Switch on February 2, 2020. That is the same day when the new Season 8 officially debuts and which means that Respawn Entertainment is gunning for a simultaneous launch across all supported platforms.

It should be noted that Apex Legends was first released around the same early February window back in 2019. A release for Nintendo Switch was originally slated for fall 2020 but was delayed to somewhere in 2021. The delay was decided “in order to do justice to the game and make it into the great experience Switch players deserve” but which was presumably due to the impact of COVID-19.

Apex Legends on Nintendo Switch has previously been said to support cross-platform play and all features that are there on existing platforms. Respawn Entertainment has assured that the hybrid console version will not be held back by removing any of the said features.

Apex Legends is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game is also playable on the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (Series S included) consoles through backwards compatibility.