NieR Replicant ESRB Rating Confirms “Exposed Buttocks And Breasts”

NieR Replicant has now been rated by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) to further confirm two important elements: exposed anatomy and the missing PlayStation 5 release.

NieR Replicant contains “female characters wearing lingerie during battle; a character with partially exposed buttocks and breasts; close-up camera angles of characters’ cleavage,” reads the ESRB rating summary. The suggestive material goes alongside frenetic battles with “large blood splatters that stain the ground” and “additional acts of violence: a woman impaled through the chest by a giant spear; a giant shadow creature impaled by a wood column.”

The ESRB rating also confirms that the game will not be releasing on the new PS5 console. NieR Replicant has repeatedly been penned down for the older PS4 console and which only means that players will most probably be able to use backwards compatibility to play the game on their current-generation PS5 console. Besides the PlayStation family, both Xbox One and Xbox Series X (Series S included) will receive their separate versions.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139, as goes the official title, was previously only released in Japan on PlayStation 3. The game is a remake of the original installment in the franchise and connects the storyline of NieR Automata to some degree. NieR Replicant features a new male protagonist who “in order to save his sister Yonah, who fell terminally ill to the Black Scrawl, sets out with Grimoire Weiss, a strange talking tome, to search for the “Sealed verses.”

NieR Replicant releases or re-releases for that matter in Japan as well as in the west on April 23, 2021.