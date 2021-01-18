GTA 6 Pedestrians Might Generate Their Own Paths To Follow

Grand Theft Auto 6 appears to be raising the bar for its non-playable characters or the pedestrians in general who will be populating a vast open world.

According to a recently discovered patent from last week, parent company Take-Two Interactive has been working on a “system and method for virtual navigation in a gaming environment.” The filed patent makes no mention of GTA 6 but the envisioned technology makes it easy for fans to connect the dots between what developer Rockstar Games is gunning for and what the new installment will bring.

Take Two Interactive filed a new patent for virtual environments:https://t.co/5fOtWUiL52

Yes. This is Rockstar Games related. — Big Jim Colosimo (@chi_colossimo) January 15, 2021

The patent describes a way through which an open-world game like GTA 6 can automatically generate navigational paths for NPCs. While the developer will probably still have to input a starting point for a character to traverse, dynamic events for example can possibly create on-the-fly pathfinding for NPCs to follow.

The said influenced AI behavior should have a larger impact in an online environment which is where GTA Online comes into play. GTA 6 will undoubtedly carry forth the existing GTA Online mode but with major upgrades. Having an auto-pathfinding mechanic for all pedestrians as well as driving AI would be an amazing improvement to the open world dynamics.

It should be noted that one of the major disappointments from Cyberpunk 2077 dealt with terribly scripted pedestrians. The driving AI seems to be on rails. The pedestrians on the other hand are more or less walking back and forth between two nearby points. In many ways, the AI of GTA 5 is far superior to that of Cyberpunk 2077. The recently filed patent brings hope that GTA 6 will without a doubt introduce a true, next-generation open world for players to wreak havoc in.

GTA 6 remains to be announced but is widely believed to be in active development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X (including Xbox Series S), and PC.