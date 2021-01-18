Cyberpunk 2077 Is Already At 50% Off Just A Month After Release

Cyberpunk 2077 is out for one month and one week and it already goes on sale on third-party sellers. It’s natural for games to go on sale after a certain amount of time. However, a 50% discount after one month for such a prominent release as Cyberpunk is troubling.

On PC, Cyberpunk 2077 is right now at a 50% discount on a variety of third-party sellers. This is, for its GOG edition of course. But, this is not where the discounts stop. Best Buy has cut the price of CD Projekt Red’s new game in half for its Playstation 4 and Xbox One retail editions.

This brings the game to a staggering $29.99. Meanwhile, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla releasing only a day before Cyberpunk, still sits at its full price.

It makes sense to assume that the early issues CD Projekt had with the game’s performance have a role to play in that price cut. Over the past weeks, players have shared their buggy experiences in Cyberpunk which become even worse for Playstation 4 and Xbox One players. This sets up the stage for a PS5 and Xbox One price cut. However, both those editions are upgradable to next-gen consoles. Basically, if you are lucky enough to get your hands on a Playstation 5 or Xbox Series X, you get a pretty sweet deal.

Although the digital edition of Cyberpunk 2077 is still a top seller for Steam on PC, its physical sales aren’t that strong. According to the GFK software charts for the week ending on January 9, Cyberpunk 2077 now sits at the 20th spot from its previous 15th spot as a UK top seller.

It will be interesting to see if CD Projekt Red will be able to turn things around “No Man’s Sky” style. Cyberpunk 2077 is destined to receive big pieces of DLC as well as more expandable content in the future and the developer team is already working on those. The road to redemption will be long but can be successful in the long run.