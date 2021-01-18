Battlefield 6 Rumored To Be Cross-Gen

Battlefield 6 will apparently be releasing for both current- and past-generation consoles with not as worrying limitations as perceived in the cast of the latter.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, industry insider Tom Henderson shared that Battlefield 6 will be releasing for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well, while reiterating other details which have already been corroborated by other sources.

Electronic Arts had previously teased that the next installment will be “a true next-generation vision for the franchise” but which might not hold true for past-generation hardware. Henderson though assured that based on information gained from sources close to the matter, Battlefield 6 will not be as limiting on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

While visual fidelity may take a little dip, the only major differences will be in the number of player supported. He also stated that “a completely different studio or a different division of DICE is working on the past-generation versions” and that fans “simply should not be worried about” a gimped release.

It should be noted that Battlefield 6 has been rumored to be a cross-generation game several times now. Those rumors however were put to rest when EA started promoting the potential of releasing a Battlefield game on current-generation consoles. The game for example is said to be supporting 128 players in a single match on the powerful PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC versions. The limited versions should hence feature 64 players instead.

Battlefield 6 has been slated for a release in the holiday season of 2021. EA and DICE are expected to make an official announcement in the coming months. The game will be heading back to modern-day warfare while taking pages out of the highly acclaimed Battlefield 3 installment.

Saqib Mansoor

