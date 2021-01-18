Battlefield 6 Rumored To Be Cross-Gen

Battlefield 6 will apparently be releasing for both current- and past-generation consoles with not as worrying limitations as perceived in the cast of the latter.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, industry insider Tom Henderson shared that Battlefield 6 will be releasing for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well, while reiterating other details which have already been corroborated by other sources.

BATTLEFIELD 6 – 128 PLAYERS, BATTLE ROYALE & BATTLEFIELD 3 REMASTERED? (Battlefield 6 Rumors)

– https://t.co/3ou0h8sCEG — Tom Henderson (@_TomHenderson_) January 17, 2021

Electronic Arts had previously teased that the next installment will be “a true next-generation vision for the franchise” but which might not hold true for past-generation hardware. Henderson though assured that based on information gained from sources close to the matter, Battlefield 6 will not be as limiting on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

While visual fidelity may take a little dip, the only major differences will be in the number of player supported. He also stated that “a completely different studio or a different division of DICE is working on the past-generation versions” and that fans “simply should not be worried about” a gimped release.

It should be noted that Battlefield 6 has been rumored to be a cross-generation game several times now. Those rumors however were put to rest when EA started promoting the potential of releasing a Battlefield game on current-generation consoles. The game for example is said to be supporting 128 players in a single match on the powerful PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC versions. The limited versions should hence feature 64 players instead.

Battlefield 6 has been slated for a release in the holiday season of 2021. EA and DICE are expected to make an official announcement in the coming months. The game will be heading back to modern-day warfare while taking pages out of the highly acclaimed Battlefield 3 installment.