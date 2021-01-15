In this Torchlight 3 Legendary Items Guide, we will list down all the legendary items in Torchlight 3 along with their types and stats so that you know exactly what you need to build your character perfectly in Torchlight 3.

Torchlight 3 Legendary Items

In Torchlight 3, there are 3 different tiers of loot rarity for you to find and equip your characters with. These are Common, Rare, and Legendary loot.

Legendary items are the best rarity and like other rarities, these items can drop at any level while you are bashing monsters.

Blight Maw

Item Type: Chest Gun

Stats: Cast 2 extra poison darts.

Egg of Wonder

Item Type: Focus

Stats: When you cast a relic skill, another random relic skill will be casted by you.

Infectious Shooter

Item Type: One-Handed Weapon

Stats: Fire poison missiles which do 50% of weapon damage.

Maestro’s Sword

Item Type: One-Handed Weapon

Stats: When you use a basic attack at full health, you will fire a blade which deals 70% of main weapon damage. Quickly targets in an arc for 75% weapon damage.

Mountain King’s Gauntlets

Item Type: Gloves

Stats: When heat is more than 75, gain overheated stat which increases critical hit chance by 10% for 10s seconds. If full Musketeer set is equipped, chance increases to 20%.

Mountain King’s Pauldrons

Item Type: Shoulders

Stats: When you activate your relic, 3 Explodobots will be summoned. If full Mountain King’s set is equipped, 3 more bots will be summoned.

Musketeer Boots

Item Type: Boots

Stats: When you cast an adventurer skill, there is 50% chance to gain additional charges for precision skills. If full Musketeer set is equipped, chance increases to 100%.

Musketeer Cavalier Hat

Item Type: Helm

Stats: +1 skill level to all precision skills. If full Musketeer set is equipped, another +1 to all precision skills.

Musketeer Gauntlets

Item Type: Gloves

Stats: When you activate your relic, it will summon ancient spirit of Hermon who casts ‘Tight Grouping’. If full Musketeer set is equipped, you will be able to spawn another spirit.

Neckband of Poison Warding

Item Type: Pet Collar

Stats: N/A

Musketeer Pantaloons

Item Type: Pants

Stats: When you use basic ranged attack, 30% chance to recover 5% of total ammo on you. If full Musketeer set is equipped, chance increases to 60%.

Ryeful of Leedarshap

Item Type: Rifle

Stats: Goblin Legion will summon 3 ghostly gunners.

Skittering Boots

Item Type: Boots

Stats: When you kill, there is 20% a poison egg spawns which deals 150% of weapon damage when exploded. If full Skittering set is equipped, spawn chance increases to 40%.

Skittering Chest Plates

Item Type: Chest

Stats: Killing Hyvid will gain you ‘Lucky Adventurer’ which gives 20% Item Luck and 10% Movement Speed for 30 seconds. If full Skittering set is equipped, effectiveness of Lucky adventurer doubles.

Skittering Helmet

Item Type: Helm

Stats: Duration of Plague Shrine increases by 20s. If full Skittering set is equipped, 20s added to duration.

Snecko Stick

Item Type: Two-Handed Weapon

Stats: When you use a basic attack, 3 snake poison bolts launch deal 40% of weapon damage.

Soul Flask

Item Type: Two-Handed Weapon

Stats: Unholy Bolt projectiles increase to 5.

Token of Invigoration

Item Type: Pet Tag

Stats: When your pit hits an enemy, 10% chance that cooldown of Active skill refreshes.

Two Ton Pull

Item Type: Bow

Stats: When you cast a precision skill, there will be a 10% to fire a Heart Seeker.

Unstable War Arm

Item Type: Chest Gun

Stats: Vortex Bomb: If heat above 75, it triggers a second heat wave which deals 400% weapon damage.

Woodsbeast Chest

Item Type: Chest

Stats: When you kill a goblin, you gain ‘Lucky Adventurer’ which gives 20% Item Luck and 10% Movement Speed for 30 seconds. If full Woodsbeast set is equipped, effectiveness of Lucky adventurer doubles.

Woodsbeast Gloves

Item Type: Gloves

Stats: When health falls below 25%, you gain immunity from fire and goblin damage for 5 seconds. If full Woodsbeast set is equipped, immunity increases to 10 seconds. Ability has 60 second cooldown.

Woodsbeast Legs

Item Type: Pants

Stats: Ignite enemies nearby. Deals 30% of weapon damage to ignited enemies for 3 seconds. If full Woodsbeast set is equipped, ignite will deal twice damage to ignited enemies.