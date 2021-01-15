In this Torchlight 3 Legendary Items Guide, we will list down all the legendary items in Torchlight 3 along with their types and stats so that you know exactly what you need to build your character perfectly in Torchlight 3.
Torchlight 3 Legendary Items
In Torchlight 3, there are 3 different tiers of loot rarity for you to find and equip your characters with. These are Common, Rare, and Legendary loot.
Legendary items are the best rarity and like other rarities, these items can drop at any level while you are bashing monsters.
Blight Maw
Item Type: Chest Gun
Stats: Cast 2 extra poison darts.
Egg of Wonder
Item Type: Focus
Stats: When you cast a relic skill, another random relic skill will be casted by you.
Infectious Shooter
Item Type: One-Handed Weapon
Stats: Fire poison missiles which do 50% of weapon damage.
Maestro’s Sword
Item Type: One-Handed Weapon
Stats: When you use a basic attack at full health, you will fire a blade which deals 70% of main weapon damage. Quickly targets in an arc for 75% weapon damage.
Mountain King’s Gauntlets
Item Type: Gloves
Stats: When heat is more than 75, gain overheated stat which increases critical hit chance by 10% for 10s seconds. If full Musketeer set is equipped, chance increases to 20%.
Mountain King’s Pauldrons
Item Type: Shoulders
Stats: When you activate your relic, 3 Explodobots will be summoned. If full Mountain King’s set is equipped, 3 more bots will be summoned.
Musketeer Boots
Item Type: Boots
Stats: When you cast an adventurer skill, there is 50% chance to gain additional charges for precision skills. If full Musketeer set is equipped, chance increases to 100%.
Musketeer Cavalier Hat
Item Type: Helm
Stats: +1 skill level to all precision skills. If full Musketeer set is equipped, another +1 to all precision skills.
Musketeer Gauntlets
Item Type: Gloves
Stats: When you activate your relic, it will summon ancient spirit of Hermon who casts ‘Tight Grouping’. If full Musketeer set is equipped, you will be able to spawn another spirit.
Neckband of Poison Warding
Item Type: Pet Collar
Stats: N/A
Musketeer Pantaloons
Item Type: Pants
Stats: When you use basic ranged attack, 30% chance to recover 5% of total ammo on you. If full Musketeer set is equipped, chance increases to 60%.
Ryeful of Leedarshap
Item Type: Rifle
Stats: Goblin Legion will summon 3 ghostly gunners.
Skittering Boots
Item Type: Boots
Stats: When you kill, there is 20% a poison egg spawns which deals 150% of weapon damage when exploded. If full Skittering set is equipped, spawn chance increases to 40%.
Skittering Chest Plates
Item Type: Chest
Stats: Killing Hyvid will gain you ‘Lucky Adventurer’ which gives 20% Item Luck and 10% Movement Speed for 30 seconds. If full Skittering set is equipped, effectiveness of Lucky adventurer doubles.
Skittering Helmet
Item Type: Helm
Stats: Duration of Plague Shrine increases by 20s. If full Skittering set is equipped, 20s added to duration.
Snecko Stick
Item Type: Two-Handed Weapon
Stats: When you use a basic attack, 3 snake poison bolts launch deal 40% of weapon damage.
Soul Flask
Item Type: Two-Handed Weapon
Stats: Unholy Bolt projectiles increase to 5.
Token of Invigoration
Item Type: Pet Tag
Stats: When your pit hits an enemy, 10% chance that cooldown of Active skill refreshes.
Two Ton Pull
Item Type: Bow
Stats: When you cast a precision skill, there will be a 10% to fire a Heart Seeker.
Unstable War Arm
Item Type: Chest Gun
Stats: Vortex Bomb: If heat above 75, it triggers a second heat wave which deals 400% weapon damage.
Woodsbeast Chest
Item Type: Chest
Stats: When you kill a goblin, you gain ‘Lucky Adventurer’ which gives 20% Item Luck and 10% Movement Speed for 30 seconds. If full Woodsbeast set is equipped, effectiveness of Lucky adventurer doubles.
Woodsbeast Gloves
Item Type: Gloves
Stats: When health falls below 25%, you gain immunity from fire and goblin damage for 5 seconds. If full Woodsbeast set is equipped, immunity increases to 10 seconds. Ability has 60 second cooldown.
Woodsbeast Legs
Item Type: Pants
Stats: Ignite enemies nearby. Deals 30% of weapon damage to ignited enemies for 3 seconds. If full Woodsbeast set is equipped, ignite will deal twice damage to ignited enemies.