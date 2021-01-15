In this Fortnite Season 5 XP Coin Locations guide, we’ll tell you everything about the new XP Coins and where to find them in Season 5 of Fortnite.

Fortnite Season 5 XP Coin Locations

Fortnite is being a little more generous to us this season by bringing back the much-awaited XP coins.

There are a total of 10 XP coins available as of now. There are four green coins, three blue coins, two purple coins, and lastly, one golden coin.

Each green coin will fetch you 5,000XP, each blue coin is worth 6,500 XP, the purple coin will give you 10,300 XP, and lastly, the golden coin will grant you 15,000 XP.

Collecting all ten of these coins will grant you a staggering 75,100 XP.

Amongst all the available XP coins this season, collecting green coins is the easiest given that they can be seen from a distance and are easier to locate.

Unlike previous seasons, blue coins have shifted locations, and you’ll be saving yourself a lot more time since you won’t have to break objects to collect them.

While you’re at it, also save yourself some stamina since they’ve been moved underwater and they’re slightly difficult to locate.

As far as the purple coins are concerned, they’ll explode into a few more tiny coins the moment you touch them and they’ll be all over the place.

Therefore, it’s better to enclose them in a box before trying to collect them.

This way, you can save yourself the hassle of running after them and get maximum rewards.

Without any further ado, let’s get to their locations.

Green Coins

Location #1

This green coin is located southeast of the Flush Factory. You’ll find it right next to the three trees.

Location #2

The second green coin will be found on an island near what was once known as Ferris Bueller’s friend’s residence.

This, however, is an unnamed location. You won’t have trouble looking for it if you’re an old Fortnite player.

If you’re new, it’s located southwest of Sweaty Sands.

Location #3

The third green coin is located just south of Sweaty Sands, near the timber tent.

Location #4

For the fourth green coin, head over to Stealthy Stronghold. It is located on the eastern wall. You can either land directly on the wall or build-up to it.

Blue Coins

Location #1

The first blue coin is present in the water by the waterfall northeast of Coral Castle.

Be careful while making the jump. You can take fall damage even if you’re jumping into the water.

Location #2

The second blue coin is located in the water between the two islands south of Hunter’s Haven.

Location #3

The last blue coin is in the ocean, south of Dirty Docks.

Purple Coins

Location #1

The first purple coin is located northwest of Steamy Stacks, near a telecommunication tower.

Location #2

The second purple coin is located at the weather station, near the solar panels. This is just south of Catty Corner.

The Golden Coin

Now onto the most rewarding coin, for now, the gold coin is found next to Mando’s ship. It is located underneath one of the wings.

The ship is located southeast of Colossal Coliseum.