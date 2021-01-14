Steam Monthly Active Users Trump PlayStation And Xbox

Steam has an enormous player-base which not only makes it the biggest gaming platform on PC but also an overwhelming giant when compared to both the PlayStation Network and Xbox Live platforms.

According to data officially provided by Valve in a 2020 yearly review, Steam now sees more than 120 million monthly active players. PlayStation Network and Xbox Live on the other hand are seeing more than 102 million and 90 million monthly active players respectively, based on the last given figures.

The surge however was partly due to COVID-19 and its resulting lockdowns worldwide where everyone resorted to playing games to pass the time. Compared to 2019, Steam saw 21.4 percent more games purchased and 50.7 percent more hours played in 2020. The digital marketplace is also recording an average of 2.6 million new purchasers every month, which is equally impressive.

“While Steam was already seeing significant growth in 2020 before COVID-19 lockdowns,” said Valve, “video game playtime surged when people started staying home, dramatically increasing the number of customers buying and playing games, and hopefully bringing some joy to counter-balance some of the craziness that was 2020.”

In a brief roadmap outlined by Valve for the near future, the platform owner announced that 2021 will see to a number of improvements and features, including the official launch of Steam in China and new user experience…experiences.