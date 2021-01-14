In this Ghost of Tsushima Toyotama Side Quests guide, we’ll be going over the location, objectives, and rewards of all side tales available in the second region of Ghost of Tsushima/

Ghost of Tsushima Toyotama Side Quests

Before we jump into the side quests of Toyotama region of Ghost of Tsushima, do note that for the side tales given to you by NPCs like Ishikawa and Lady Masako, you have to complete their side tales from the first region before you can actually obtain this region’s side tales.

The Last Warrior Monk

This side tale is the first Norio Tale quest of the Toyotama region, so you have to talk to him to start the quest. After talking to him subsequent to freeing Fort Ito, you’ll find Norio in the Akashima Village.

In this side quest, you’ll be informed by Norio that the Mongols have kidnapped multiple monks from the Cedar village. Your first objective will be to locate these monks.

After locating them, you’ll have to fight off the Mongols and free the monks to complete the side quest.

Rewards

Small Legend Increase

2 Silk

Minor Defense Charm – Charm of Resistance 2 (Decreases damage from all sources by a modest amount)

Three Actions, Three Illusions

This side tale is the second Norio Tale quest of the Toyotama region, so it’ll only be unlocked once you’ve completed the preceding Norio Tale quest.

Talk to Norio again at the Akashima Village to start the quest. Norio will take you to the camp of the Mongols, where your objective is to free a captured monk named Hochi.

Rewards

Small Legend Increase

Minor Defense Charm – Charm of Vitality (Increases HP by a modest amount)

2 Silk

Ghosts in the Fog

This side tale is the third Norio Tale quest of the Toyotama region, so it’ll only be unlocked once you’ve completed the preceding Norio Tale quests.

In this side tale, your objective is to defend Akashima Village from the incoming Mongol raiders, who are out to seek revenge after you saved Hochi from their camp.

Rewards

Small Legend Increase

Noble Fighter’s Headband

Minor Defense charm – Charm of Unyielding 2 (While at 50% HP or less, damage taken is significantly reduced)

Dreams of Conquest

This side tale is the fifth Ishikawa Tale quest of this region. Even though it’s the fifth one, you don’t have to complete the preceding Ishikawa Tale quests to be able to do this one.

This side quest is located in a Survivor Camp inside the Akashima prefecture, to the east of Akashima Village.

In this quest, you have to help Ishikawa fight off the Mongols and then search for the whereabouts of Tomoe in her camp.

Rewards

Small Legends Increase

2 Silk

Minor Ranged Charm – Charm of Precision (Increases arrow damage by a modest amount)

The River Children

To find this side tale, travel to the west from the Stone Mire Lookout, towards the end of the river. Here, you’ll find an anxious lady inside a tiny fishing hut. Talk to this lady to start the quest.

In this side quest, you have to investigate the disappearance of the villager lady’s father.

Rewards

Small Legend Increase

14 Linen

Minor Melee Charm – Charm of Bludgeoning (Increases Stagger Damage by a modest amount)

A Wealthy Man Has All He Needs

This side tale can be found in a Survivor Camp outside the Umugi Cove, along the southern coast in the Umugi prefecture.

In this side quest, your first objective will be to figure out why all the refugees in this camp are arguing. You’ll find out that the family of one of these people has gone missing.

Your objective then will be to find and save this man’s family.

Rewards

Small Legend Increase

6 Leather

Minor Utility Charm – Charm of Fortunate Return (Gives a 15% chance for you to regain 1 Resolve each time you use an ability that uses Resolve)

The Generosity of Lady Sanjo

To start this side tale, talk to the lead of the cove in the Umugi Cove settlement in the Umugi prefecture. The Umugi Cove settlement is located in the south-west corner of your map.

In this side quest, your objective is to find the leader’s lost map. Your search for the map will lead you to the Straw Hat Ronin, who you’ll have to defeat to recover the map.

Rewards

Small Legend Increase

14 Linen

Minor Stealth Charm – Charm of Shadows (Decreases enemy detection speed by 10%)

The Fool

This side tale is the fifth Masako tale of the Toyotama region. You’ll find this side tale before the entry point of the Umugi Cove in the Umugi prefecture.

In this side quest, you’ll help Lady Masako uncover more information about the people who killed her family.

Rewards

Small Legend Increase

2 Silk

Minor Utility Charm – Charm of Resolve 2 (Increases obtained Resolve by 25%)

A Thief of Innocence

This side tale is located in the Umugi Cove inside the Umugi prefecture. Talk to the distressed woman looking for her daughter to start the quest.

You have to locate and save this woman’s daughter to complete this side quest.

Rewards

Small Legend Increase

6 Leather

Minor Melee Charm – Charm of Ferocity (Increases Melee Damage by a modest amount)

The Delicate Art of Negotiation

This side tale is a Kenji Tale quest, so you have to talk to Kenji to start this quest. You’ll find him in the Umugi Cove, standing near the shrine’s entrance.

In this side quest, Kenji will ask you to look over him while he’s returning some money that he owes, as he’s afraid that he might get ambushed.

Unfortunately, Kenji’s fears will come to fruition and you’ll have to fight off some hostiles.

Rewards

Small Legend Increase

6 Leather

Minor Defense Charm – Charm of Broken Barriers (15% Resolve is gained each time you break an enemy’s defense)

The Birth of Suffering

This side tale is one of the Norio Tale quests of the Toyotama region, so it’ll only be unlocked once you’ve completed the preceding Norio Tale quests.

This side quest is located in the Kushi Temple, which is right in the center of the Kushi prefecture; which happens to be in the center of the map.

All you need to do for this side quest is to defeat the Mongols that are ravaging the Kushi temple.

Rewards

Small Legend Increase

The Blood Sutra

This side tale is one of the Norio Tale quests of the Toyotama region, so it’ll only be unlocked once you’ve completed the preceding Norio Tale quests.

This side quest is located in the Kushi Temple, which is right in the center of the Kushi prefecture; which happens to be in the center of the map. It takes place after the quest named ‘The Birth of Suffering.’

In this side quest, your objective is to help Norio find the missing Abbott.

Rewards

Small Legend Increase

2 Silk

Minor Defense Charm – Charm of Resistance (Decrease damage from all sources by a modest amount)

The Cause of Suffering

This side tale is one of the Norio Tale quests of the Toyotama region, so it’ll only be unlocked once you’ve completed the preceding Norio Tale quests.

This side quest is located in the Kushi Temple, which is right in the center of the Kushi prefecture; which happens to be in the center of the map. It takes place after the quest named ‘The Blood Sutra.’

In this side quest, your objective is to help Norio find a missing statue.

Rewards

Small Legend Increase

2 Silk

Minor Utility Charm – Charm of Well-Being 2 (increases HP gained from healing by 15)

The End of Suffering

This side tale is one of the Norio Tale quests of the Toyotama region, so it’ll only be unlocked once you’ve completed the preceding Norio Tale quests.

This side quest is located in the Kushi Temple, which is right in the center of the Kushi prefecture; which happens to be in the center of the map. It takes place after the quest named ‘The Cause of Suffering.’

In this side quest, your objective is to rescue the monks from the Mongols and save the Kushi Temple from being ravaged by them.

Rewards

Small Legend Increase

Clear Summer Headband

Minor Defense Charm – Charm of Fortitude (Gives a 20% chance to not get killed by lethal blows from enemies and gain resolve as a result)

The Burden of Theft

This side tale is located to the north of Urashima’s Village, in the north-eastern portion of the Kushi prefecture by the coastline. You’ll find some Mongols ravaging a cemetery in this area.

To complete this side quest, you have to eliminate all the Mongols and then find and return a missing relic that was taken from the Kushi Temple.

Rewards

Small Legend Increase

14 Linen

Minor Utility Charm – Charm of Divine Healing 2 (Healing is boosted by 30% while HP is at 50% or less)

The Ghost and the Demon Sensei

This side tale is one of the Ishikawa side quests of the Toyotama region. It is located near the river in the north-eastern portion of the Kushi prefecture, at the point where the river forks into two separate streams.

Ishikawa seems to have gone missing, so your objective in this side quest is to find out what happened with Ishikawa.

Rewards

Small Legend Increase

2 Silk

Minor Ranged Charm – Charm of Swift Return (Gives a 25% chance to recover standard arrows that missed)

The Thief

This side tale is one of the Masako Tale quests of the Toyotama region. It is located near the Koshimizu Farmstead, which is to the north of Kawamata Village, in the north-eastern portion of the Kushi prefecture.

In this side quest, your objective is to help Lady Masako find Mai.

Rewards

Small Legend Increase

2 Silk

Minor Melee Charm – Charm of Bludgeoning (Increases Stagger Damage by a modest amount)

Flesh and Stone

This side tale is located in the area under Benkei’s Falls, on the road which is to the west of Old Toyotama Hills, in the center of the Kushi prefecture.

In this area, you’ll find a sculpture which was made by a sculptor who passed away. Your objective is to bring the sculptor’s son to this sculpture so he can repair it.

Rewards

Small Legend Increase

6 Leather

Minor Defense Charm – Charm of Immunity (Gives a 15% chance to take no damage from enemy arrows)

Peace for the Divine

This side tale is located by the bottom edge of the Old Toyotama Hills in the center of the Kushi prefecture.

Travel past the grave site in this area and look for the smoke coming out from the Inari shrine.

You’ll find out that this Inari shrine has been vandalized. Your objective in this side quest is to find out who the perpetrator was.

Rewards

Small Legend Increase

14 Linen

Minor Utility Charm – Charm of Fortune (Makes all effects 50% more likely to be applied)

The Terror of Otsuna

This side tale is one of the Ishikawa Tale quests of the Toyotama region. It is located on the border between the Otsuna and Kushi prefectures, near the river below the Kishibe Village.

Your objective in this side quest is to help Ishikawa locate Tomoe.

Rewards

Small Legend Increase

2 Silk

Minor Ranged Charm – Charm of Efficiency (Increases reload and nocking speeds by 15%)

Nattou and the Sake Seller

This side tale is one of the Kenji Tale quests of the Toyotama region. You’ll find Kenji at the Yarikawa prefecture’s southern entry point, on the border with the Akashima prefecture.

In this side quest, Kenji will lead you to a Mongol camp filled with loot which he believes has been abandoned. Unfortunately, you’ll get ambushed as you’re looting the camp.

Your objective is to defeat all of the Mongols and free Kenji when he gets captured by them.

Rewards

Small Legend Increase

6 Leather

Minor Melee Charm – Charm of Advantage (Increase damage from Ghost Weapons by 20%)

A Debt Repaid

This side tale is located at the border between the Yarikawa and Kushi prefectures, by the roads which go into the bamboo groves.

In this area, you’ll find a distressed man who’ll ask you for your help. Your objective is to help this man kill all Bandits that have raided Urashima’s Village.

Rewards

Small Legend Increase

14 Linen

Minor Utility Charm – Charm of Enduring Affliction (Increases duration and damage of status effects by 50%)

The Tale of Yuna

This side tale is the first Yuna Tale quest of the Toyotama region. It is located on the border between the Umugi and Otsuna prefectures, on the opposite side of the river, which is to the north of Smuggler’s Estuary.

You’ll find Yuna standing on a road in this area, looking at a cart which contains hanging bodies.

Your objective in this side quest is to help Yuna find out more information about the whereabouts of Atlan, the Mongol warlord.

Rewards

Small Legend Increase

2 Silk

Minor Defense Charm – Charm of Rejuvenation (During combat, 2 Resolve is slowly restored)

Silent Death

This side tale is the second Yuna Tale quest of the Toyotama region. It is located on the border between the Umugi and Otsuna prefectures, on the opposite side of the river, which is to the north of Fort Imar.

In this side quest, you have to help Yuna kill some Japanese slavers so you can catch the attention of the Mongol warlord that Yuna is after.

Rewards

Small Legend Increase

2 Silk

Minor Stealth Charm – Charm of Hidden Sight (Hostiles lose their aggro on you 40% quicker)

The Black Wolf

This side tale is another Yuna Tale quest of the Toyotama region. It is located along the coastline to the north of Umugi, on the far-western section of the Otsuna prefecture, to the east of Yoshinaka Bay.

In this side quest, Yuna will inform you that she’s found the location of his next target, who’ll get her closer to finding the Mongol Warlord. Yuna’s target is a slave trader named ‘The Black Wolf’ and you have to help Yuna find him.

Rewards

Small Legend Increase

2 Silk

Minor Stealth Charm – Charm of Shadows (Decreases enemy detection speed by 10%)

Message in Blood

This side tale is the final Yuna Tale quest of the Toyotama region. It is located inside Ichi’s Inn, which is to the north of the Umugi Cove, on the border between the Umugi and Otsuna prefectures.

In this side quest, Yuna is finally ready to take on the Mongol warlord that she has been chasing for all this time. You have to help Yuna defeat Atlan to complete this quest.

Rewards

Small Legend Increase

2 Silk

Minor Ranged Charm – Charm of Swift Return (25% chance to recover arrows that missed)

A Final Request

This side tale takes place in the Kubara prefecture. It is located near Lucky Genzo’s Inn, which is on the south-western section of the prefecture.

When you arrive at this area, you’ll find a Straw Hat Ronin assaulting helpless peasants. After you defeat this Ronin, you’ll get ambushed by more Ronins. Your objective is to kill all of these enemies and save the peasants.

Rewards

Small Legend Increase

8 Leather

Minor Melee Charm – Charm of Dual Destruction 2 (Gives your attacks a 10% chance to inflict double damage)

The Family Man

This side tale is another Masako Tale quest of the Toyotama region. It is located near the entry point of the Omi Monastery, which is on the western side of the area.

In this side quest, you have to help Lady Masako track down another conspirator that she’s gained information about.

Rewards

Small Legend Increase

2 Silk

Minor Melee Charm – Charm of Ferocity (Increases Melee Damage by a modest amount)

The Conspirator

This side tale is the eighth Masako Tale quest of the Toyotama region. It is located at the gravesite above the Kushi Grasslands, near the Old Toyotama Hills.

You’ll find Lady Masako scolding a monk in this area. The monk will tell you about another monk named Junshin, who Lady Masako believes had something to do with her family’s killing.

Your objective is to help Lady Masako find Junshin.

Rewards

Small Legend Increase

Samurai Clan Armor Dye – Seasons of War

Minor Melee Charm – Charm of Dual Destruction 2 (Gives your attacks a 10% chance to inflict double damage)

The Proud Do Not Endure

This side tale will become available once you’ve completed the main quest named ‘Ghosts from the Past.’ It takes place at Yuriko’s campsite (the place where she made those poison darts for you).

In this side quest, you have to help Yuriko acquire some ingredients so she can make some special types of darts.

Rewards

Small Legend Increase

Hallucination Darts

Minor Ranged Charm – Yuriko’s Keepsake (Gives your arrows a 15% chance to inflict poison on the target)

The Art of Seeing

This side tale is the final Yuriko Tale quest of the Toyotama region. It is located in the Kubara prefecture, inside the Shimura Cemetery.

The last time you met Yuriko, she told you that there’s one special place that she’s always wanted to take you to. In this side quest, you and Yuriko will finally travel to this place.

Rewards