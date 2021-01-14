In this Ghost of Tsushima Izuhara Side Quests guide, we’ll explain all of the side tales in Izuhara Region and guide you on how to complete them all.

Ghost of Tsushima Izuhara Side Quests

The Izuhara region of Ghost of Tsushima contains 20 side tales, and each quest has rewards waiting for you upon completion.

Incident at Hiyoshi Pass

This side quest will take place after Act 1 on the bridge that connects Hiyoshi and Ariake.

The main objective of the quest is to rescue Banta, who has the enemy arrows flying over his head.

To complete the side quest, defeat all the enemy archers within the vicinity of the bridge, rescue Banta and then go have a dialogue with his uncle.

Completing this side quest will reward you with an increased Legend, Charm of Unyielding I, and 10 Linen.

The Sensei and the Student

This side quest will take place after Act 1 in Sensei’s Ishikawa’s Dojo northwest of the Hidden Springs forest.

The side tale will only be available after you’ve met Sensei Ishikawa in the main story.

To begin the quest, climb the cliff after talking with Ishikawa, and then have another dialogue with him once you’re on top.

Afterward, make your way to the tower where Ishikawa fired his arrow, and be prepared to fight the Mongols once you’re there.

Talk to Ishikawa and follow the footsteps of Mongols to the region where they are keeping hostages. Fight them again, and set the hostages free.

Have another conversation with Ishikawa to finish the side tale. Completing this quest will reward you with an increased Legend, Charm of Efficiency, and 2 Silk.

The Past Never Passes

This side quest will take place in the same region as the last one, after Act 1. You’ll be fighting a lot more Mongols in this during the Past Never Passes side quest.

Locate the archers from the top of the cliff and then follow the quest marker into the battle.

Keep fighting Mongols at different places while keeping an eye on the archers until Ishikawa receives a message.

Completing this side quest will reward you with an increased Legend, Charm of Precision, and 2 Silk.

The Way of the Bow

Defend the dojo when the Mongols come for it, and then follow Ishikawa into another battlefield.

Examine the battlefield ahead of the battle. There’ll be four key points that require your attention.

Later, only use your bow for the distant antagonists. Talk to Ishikawa after the battle to complete the side quest.

You’ll be rewarded with an increased Legend, Charm of Immunity, Falcon Dye Kit, and 2 Silk.

The Laughing Bandits

The side quest will be made available in Act 1; however, you’ll have to unlock Act 2 before you can have a shot at it.

Talk to the crying woman in Kechi Fishing Village and then head over to the Saki’s house.

Investigate the house inside out before following the bandits’ tracks to Komoda Ruins.

Defeat the bandits and then talk to the woman inside the house. Return to Saki and talk to the man to complete the side quest.

You’ll be rewarded with an increased Legend, Charm of Bludgeoning, and 10 Linen.

The Cost of Iron

Talk to the NPC inside the hut northwest of Kuta Grassland. Head to the quest marker afterward and inspect the cart and the nearby body.

You’ll be ambushed by the Mongols. Defeat them and talk to the only survivor in the hut. Fortunately, Mongols have left a track for you to follow.

Follow their footsteps, defeat them, and rescue the merchant from their hold to complete the side tale.

You’ll be rewarded with an increased Legend, Charm of Advantage, and 4 Leather.

A Place to Call Home

You’ll find a man in trouble near the River Farm bridge. Apparently, his family is being held hostage by the Mongols.

Head to the quest marker only to find out that his family is not there. While searching for clues outside, you’ll come across a child’s toy.

Take the news back to the man who gave you the quest to finish the side tale. You’ll be rewarded with an increased Legend, Charm of Well-Being 1, and 10 Linen.

The Headman

Talk to Lady Masako and hit the road. When the road divides, take the road to the left. Follow Hachi’s cart until he’s ambushed by the bandits.

Whenever you’re trailing someone, stay undercover. Eventually, Masako will make you follow the men on horses.

Once you reach Woodcutter’s house, head inside and take care of all the bandits. Talk to Hina to complete the side quest.

You’ll be rewarded with an increased Legend, Charm of Resolve 1, and 2 Silk.

The Husband

Play the flute while admiring the view on the cliff with Masako. When you hear Hina scream, make your way back to the house. She’ll be dead when you get there.

Follow the tracks to get to the assassin. On your way, you’ll run into Mongols, and Mongols will be keeping the assassin a prisoner. Defeat the Mongols and rescue the assassin.

After finishing this side quest, you’ll be rewarded with increased Legend, Charm of Dual Destruction1, and 2 Silk.

The Traitor

Have a dialogue with Masako and Junshin in the survivor’s camp. You’ll find the survivor’s camp southwest of Ariake Lighthouse.

Head to the Ariake Lighthouse and defeat the adversaries.

Make your way to the top of the lighthouse to finish the side quest and earn an increased Legend, Charm of Ferocity, and 2 Silk.

A Mother’s Peace

Head to Kiyomori’s Landing and be Masako’s right hand in her battle against the Mongols.

Follow Masako afterward onto the beach and search for the Adachi Banner. You can do so by pressing R2 to examine every banner.

Keep following Masako until she is reunited with her son and then make your way to the lighthouse to finish of Mongols.

This side quest will reward you with an increased Legend, Charm of Fortunate Return, and 2 Silk.

Whisper in the Woods

Head to the Yagata Forest and have a conversation with the Pied Piper (the man playing the flute).

Follow the path away from the NPC until you come across a fork.

Head to the house on the right, grab scroll, and then head left to find yourself in a fox den. Follow the fox and fight any other animal that crosses your path.

Next, make your way to the campsite in the marshy area and follow the footsteps leading away from the campsite. Later, follow the hanging bodies.

if you come across bandits, you need to watch out for their archers. Also, don’t fight them in groups and try to split them up.

With their health bars full, use your heavy attacks, and light attacks when they’re near death.

Completing this side quest will reward you with an increased Legend, Charm of Dual Destruction1, and 4 Leather.

The Other Side of Honor

Speak to the woman on the farm near Shigenori’s Peak. Next, investigate the stables and then confront Jinroku.

You’ll have to follow him, but that’s easy given that he’s left his footprints. Track him down and confront him. He’ll surrender before any actual fight takes place.

Head back to the farm. On completion of this side quest, you’ll be rewarded with an increased Legend, Charm of Shadows, and 10 Linen.

Lost at Sea

Head to Kijo Isle and the main objective for this side tale will be to rescue Maki. Make it to the ship in the rowboat and climb aboard.

The ship is loaded with enemies so prepare for a good battle. you’ll find Maki in a cabin, rescue her and make an escape

The side quest will reward you with an increased Legend, Charm of Resistance 1, and 4 Leather upon completion.

Empty Baskets

To take on this side tale, go meet the woman in a house near Lake Kunehama. She has fallen victim to some bandits and they’ve stolen her food.

Follow the quest marker to catch up with the bandits. Fight adversaries along the way, and return the stolen goods to the woman.

On completing this quest, you’ll be rewarded with an increased Legend, Charm of Resistance 1, 10 Linen, and 6 Supplies.

Servant of the People

Meet up with Kenji at Aoi Village. Follow Kenji and hide inside the Barrel. Later fight the Mongols and talk to the captive.

The side quest will reward you with an increased Legend, Charm of Well-Being 1, and 10 Linen.

A Healer’s Touch

Follow Hanaoka and then defend the village from the Mongols. Talk to the peasant before continuing your journey with Hanaoka.

On your way, you’ll run into Homyo. Her son is sick and she requires your help.

To find the cure, at first examine wild mushroom outside of Homyo’s hut, and then cross the river for a moss. For the latter part, look out for wild boars.

Afterward, continue your journey with Hanaoka. Two fights take place against Mongols. In the second fight, you’ll defend bandits from Mongols.

The Healer’s Touch side tale will reward you with an increased Legend, Charm of Divine Healing 1, and 10 Linen.

For Tsushima

Talk to the woman in the backyard near Houren’s Pasture and follow her to the farm. Defeat the Mongols there and then follow her into another battle.

Talk to her after the battle to finish the side quest. You’ll be rewarded with an increased Legend, Charm of Hidden Sight, and 10 Linen.

The Value of Sake

Have a cup of tea with Kii and then follow her to find the ambush point. Hide within the tall flowers and attack the Mongols when they arrive.

There’ll be more than once waves of enemy. All of the battles will be easy except for the last one.

You’ll be rewarded with an increased Legend, Charm of Resolve 1, and 10 Linen.

Honor Buried Deep

For this last Izuhara side quest, follow Azamo to his shop. Next, head to his home, investigate it, and then hide outside in the grass and wait for the bandits.

When the bandits arrive, follow them and try not to be seen. This is only possible if you maintain a safe distance.

Later, confront the bandits and talk with them. Fight on their side against the Mongols, and speak with them again.

You’ll be rewarded with an increased Legend, Charm of Broken Barriers, and 10 Linen.