CDPR Teases Future Plans Beyond Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt Red has made a commitment to address all prevailing issues of Cyberpunk 2077 before moving forward. That mission of redemption though will be followed by many unannounced projects in the years to come.

In a video posted earlier today, CD Projekt Red co-founder Marcin Iwiński teased that the Polish studio has “many plans for the future” once Cyberpunk 2077 has been taken care of. While the developer has nothing to share right now, those said plans will be revealed when CD Projekt Red is ready.

The entirety of 2021 will be invested into fixing Cyberpunk 2077 and reforging the game into what it should have released as last month. CD Projekt Red has assured that while post-release expansion plans will take a hit due to the change in schedule, they will only be revealed (and released) once Cyberpunk 2077 has been stabilized. That stability means getting rid of numerous bugs and glitches from the game, improving performance on last-generation consoles, and if fans are really lucky, improving gameplay mechanics and looking into cut-out content.

What lies beyond that goal for CD Projekt Red remains a mystery. The developer will probably start by supporting Cyberpunk 2077 with a number of story-based expansion packs, followed by the elusive multiplayer support which was said to arrive a year after the base release.

After completely wrapping up Cyberpunk 2077 however might possibly see the developer return to the Witcher franchise. There have already been numerous suggestions that The Witcher 4 will feature Ciri as the main protagonist. Geralt and his many stories were mostly concluded with the Witcher trilogy. CD Projekt Red though has a strong wish to tell the many stories of Ciri in a new game.

Not to mention that co-founder Adam Kiciński did tease last year that a single-player game will probably follow Cyberpunk 2077 and which has a “relatively clear concept.” Nothing could be clearer than the Witcher franchise at present since going for a second round of Night City would perhaps not be suitable for CD Projekt Red right now.