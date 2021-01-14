New Cyberpunk 2077 Driving Mod Brings Forza-Style Driving To Game

Even though Cyberpunk 2077 has had much fewer problems on the PC than on various console platforms, that doesn’t mean that the game is without its flaws. For instance, some PC fans have apparently made use of a new Cyberpunk 2077 driving mod in order to improve the controls for vehicles in-game.

The mod, created by Hunter04119 (no relation), is a mod that aims to make driving in the game more realistic. Braking, handling, skidding, and suspension have been improved, all of which help to fulfill the modder’s intention of having cars in the game operate like Forza’s own driving style.

One of the many issues with Cyberpunk 2077 is the way that its cars handle, along with the fact that if you go too fast in any sort of movement, the game will have trouble loading in cars ahead of you because it can’t keep up, along with various other bugs.

The Cyberpunk 2077 driving mod likely won’t fix that aspect of the game, but increased handling of cars in the game where you need to get somewhere or are in a car chase fairly often is always a plus, especially if it makes the cars easier to drive and also to handle more realistically.

It’s possible that in future updates to the game, CD Projekt RED will make sure that cars can handle better on their own, but for now, if you have trouble with the driving in Cyberpunk 2077 not being realistic, you can find the mod here on Nexusmods, and then follow through the process to add the mod in yourself.

The Cyberpunk 2077 driving mod is likely only the beginning of what we can expect modders to put out for the game in the future. With the game open to modding through cooperation between modding groups and CD Projekt RED, there’s almost no limit to what the future holds for the PC version of the game.