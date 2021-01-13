Razer’s Project Hazel N95 Mask Has RGB Lighting

Project Hazel sees gaming peripheral manufacturer Razer introduce a new kind of N95 respirator mask which will allow wearers to stay safe from the pandemic as well as flaunt some gaming fashion.

According to an announcement made at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2021) earlier today, Project Hazel was specifically designed to be “the world’s smartest mask” and which starts off with the material. The N95 respirator is made out of a waterproof and scratch-resistant recycled plastic, and is semi-transparent to allow others to easily read lips and see facial expressions.

The smart-mask also features active ventilation and auto-sterilization systems as well as a voice amplification system to address muffled speech. Razer states that wearers can easily replace the filters, wirelessly charge the ventilators, and sterilize the insides with an ultraviolet light which is part of the charging case.

Furthermore, like with every other Razer product, Project Hazel fully supports Chroma RGB lighting. Each of the two respirator pieces are designed to glow in any color selected by the wearer through the proprietary Razer software. As a cherry on top, another set of LEDs automatically activate in the dark to shine light on the mouth so that others can still see the wearer.

Project Hazel however is currently not approved by officials to be a medical-grade respirator or mask against COVID-19. Razer though is working with medical experts to ensure its new N95 mask is safe for use in every aspect.

“Razer acknowledges the uncertainty in the road ahead, and so it was our duty to help protect our community members and prepare them from invisible threats,” said Razer co-founder and CEO Min-Liang at CES 2021.

Project Hazel is said to be coming soon but Razer is yet to confirm the exact release date and pricing.