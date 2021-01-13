Bungie, Riot Games Team Up Against Destiny, Valorant Cheat Maker

Bungie and Riot Games have decided to join forces to shut down a software developer known for creating cheats for Destiny 2 and Valorant.

According to a lawsuit filed together by Bungie and Riot Games last week (via Polygon) in the United States District Court of California, GatorCheats has caused “massive and irreparable” damage to both game publishers.

GatorCheats is said to have made “hundreds of thousands” of dollars by selling cheats through its main website and social media accounts. The cheats in question include aimbots, wallhacks, and field-of-view manipulation in Destiny 2 and Valorant which allow cheaters unfair advantage over other players.

Bungie and Riot Games are now seeking to permanently shut down GatorCheats as well as restitution for damages and profits generated from the many cheating software on the digital market.

“A vital part of the player experience is the fairness and integrity of the Games, and thus Plaintiffs invest an enormous amount of time and money to ensure that all players stand on equal footing and have a fair chance of progressing in the Games,” reads the lawsuit. “If players perceive that others are cheating or have an unfair advantage, they will grow frustrated with the Games and stop playing.”

GatorCheats is said to be more or less run by a single individual named Cameron Santos who resides in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He, or at least his company, used to sell cheats for other games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare as well before Activision was able to send in a cease and desist order a couple of months back. The lawsuit by Bungie and Riot Games looks to ride that same injunction and be awarded with a similar cease and desist order for Destiny 2 and Valorant, or in the bigger picture, be able to forced GatorCheats to close shop.