Everything To Know About Bethesda’s New Indiana Jones Game

Bethesda Softworks recently announced a brand new Indiana Jones game to be in active development. The publisher has stated that “it will be some time” before more details are revealed and which in typical Bethesda fashion can easily take up several years. While some little stacks of information may be shared over time, the following is what is known about the game at present.

The teaser trailer

To say that Bethesda Softworks has announced a new Indiana Jones game would be pushing it. The publisher has more or less only confirmed its existence as the untitled game remains to be even named. The brief cinematic trailer itself gives away nothing except for Indy preparing for one of his fabled adventures.

The trailer pans over a table stacked with books, maps, papers, a camera and an old typewriter. The trailer then goes over with a shot of a passport and plane ticket alongside a compass, a pistol, and the duo of the iconic whip and hat. A slow orchestral version of the Indiana Jones theme plays out at the end which only makes it harder for fans to wait out the coming years.

The studios involved

The upcoming Indiana Jones game is being developed by MachineGames, the Swedish developer behind the recent Wolfenstein games. MachineGames is already working on Wolfenstein 3 which will be the final installment to conclude the rebooted trilogy. For the Indiana Jones game though, MachineGames has confirmed to be collaborating with newly revitalized Lucasfilm Games.

The legend involved

In addition to Bethesda Softworks, Lucasfilm Games, and MachineGames, someone else of importance will be heavily involved in the development process. The new Indiana Jones game will be executive produced by none other than Todd Howard himself.

The director at Bethesda Games Studios, known for helming the Fallout and The Elder Scrolls franchises, has been an avid Indy fan his entire life. In fact, according to Pete Hines, senior vice president of global marketing at Bethesda Softworks, “Todd is a lifelong Indy fan and has been trying for over a decade to make this game.” Fans can hence be assured that Todd will be putting his all to bring back the famed archaeologist in his new game.

The story and setting

The only thing confirmed at present is that the new Indiana Jones game will not be an origin story. It will actually be the complete opposite and star the legendary archaeologist at the “height” of his career.

Something else confirmed is that the story will be wholly original and not be based on any of the novels or movies. The story was also pitched by Todd Howard who, as already mentioned, has been wanting to make an Indiana Jones game for years. Bethesda Softworks hence approached Lucasfilm Games, not the other way around as being suggested on social media platforms.

“I have wanted to do an Indiana Jones game for a long time, and we’ve never had the right fit of partner and idea to make that happen,” said Douglas Reilly, vice president of Lucasfilm Games, to StarWars.com in a recent interview. “We are extraordinarily fortunate to be working with Todd Howard, the executive producer for the upcoming game…He has a unique vision and a unique passion for Indiana Jones, and pitched us a story and a concept that is so amazing.”

The release date and platforms

Fans should not be holding their breath for the release date. It goes without saying that the new Indiana Jones game will not be releasing for the few coming years. Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 were both announced with similar vague teaser trailers back in 2018. Bethesda Softworks is yet to reveal either of them. The new project hence should be taking another two or three years at least before the publisher hopefully starts sharing any information.

The question about platforms is an interesting one. MachineGames falls under Bethesda Softworks which falls under ZeniMax Media, the parent company which was acquired by Microsoft last year for a sizzling $7.5 billion. The Indiana Jones game has so far not been stated to be an Xbox exclusive. That and Xbox boss Phil Spencer has suggested any platform exclusivity to be discussed by Microsoft on a “case-by-case basis” but which could go either way.

The one thing which can be safely assumed right now is that the Indian Jones game will be hitting Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. A last-generation Xbox One X release should also not be ignored. Whether PlayStation 4 and 5 get the same opportunity remains to be seen.

There were no secret teasers

Back in September, director and executive producer Todd Howard was seen with The Ark of the Covenant and Golden Idol from Raiders of the Lost Ark behind him during an online interview. While no one really noticed the items at the time, they are now being taken as an early tease for the new Indiana Jones game.

That however is not true as Todd is a lifelong fan of the franchise and has a lot of Indy collectibles. Those same Indy items have popped up behind Todd in other interviews as well which date several years back.

Just to be clear, this is not anyone "doing" anything. Todd is a lifelong fan of Indiana Jones. He owns a lot of cool Indiana Jones stuff. He's not displaying it for anyone's benefit or because of this announce. He's just a huge fan of Indiana Jones. — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) January 12, 2021

The status of Starfield

Starfield will be releasing before The Elder Scrolls 6, as stated by Bethesda Softworks in the past. While still without a release date as well as any details, several rumors have pointed out a potential release in the next couple of years. If Todd Howard is coming over to executive produce the Indiana Jones game in full capacity, it can be taken as a hint of Starfield nearing completion.

The said notion is weak since MachineGames may not even be prioritizing its new untitled project until somewhere down the road. However, even then, Todd overlooking Indy does mean that he is done with Starfield and that in turn translates into a potential reveal, hopefully soon.