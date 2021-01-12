Rust Console Release May Be Coming As Game Rated By ESRB

Back during the survival game boom, one of the most-played games that was out among that boom, and might be leaving Early Access soon, was Rust. Now, seven years after it was first released to Early Access, a Rust console release may be coming as the game goes to the ESRB.

Despite the survival game boom being over and done with for the most part, Rust is still one of the most-played games in the genre, surviving the vast number of other games and two of the biggest ones, The Forest and ARK: Survival Evolved. Much like in those games, players start with nothing and have to work their way into having shelter, weapons, food, and more.

So far, Rust has been limited to the PC crowd, but if the game really has been rated by the ESRB, the game may soon gain a wider audience. Back in 2019, at the XO19 presentation, a Rust console release was confirmed and was supposed to come out in 2020, but never materialized.

While that can be forgiven thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, the fact that the game is moving to the ESRB is likely an indication that the version is coming this year. Developer Double Eleven also went on record assuring fans that the game was still coming to the Xbox One and Playstation 4.

Whether or not the game will be coming to the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 is another matter. Then again, both consoles have backwards compatibility, so it’s likely that if you own one of the consoles then Rust will play well enough for you.

There’s no currently release date for the Rust console release, but we do know that the ESRB has rated the game as “M” for Mature. If you’re looking for a little survival action though, the game might be the right fit for you and your friends.