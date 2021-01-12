New Leak Says GTA 6 Female Protagonist Alongside Male Protagonist

Speculation and supposed leakings are nothing new when it comes to the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series, but recently a leaker named LongSensation has apparently let it be known on Twitter that there will be a GTA 6 female protagonist alongside a male protagonist, but it’s not confirmed yet.

There haven’t been any female playable characters in a Grand Theft Auto game before, at least not outside of the game’s multiplayer, which lets you customize your player avatar however you want. LongSensation’s leak also is very mum on details.

People who responded to his tweet are puzzled as to how far Rockstar is going to go in regards to the protagonist, if what he’s saying is true. It could be a fully-fledged protagonist like Niko Bellic or Arthur Morgan from Red Dead Redemption 2, or it could be like the Assassin’s Creed protagonists of Odyssey and Valhalla, where you could change genders and have the story basically be the same.

Another possible route for a GTA 6 female protagonist is that, much like Grand Theft Auto 5, the male and female protagonists will both be viewpoint characters. Grand Theft Auto 5 had three playable characters, each with their own story arc, that players could swap between at will.

Of course, the possibility that we’ll have a female protagonist hasn’t been confirmed at all. Nothing about Grand Theft Auto 6 has, except for the fact that at least one cast member, called “The Mexican”, has been confirmed. We haven’t heard any news about Grand Theft Auto 6 details coming soon, either.

Whether or not LongSensation’s leak about a GTA 6 female protagonist remains to be seen will have to wait until Rockstar finally gets off of Grand Theft Auto 5 and lets us know about the next Grand Theft Auto game, so until then players will have to be satisfied with their multiplayer avatars.