Killzone Franchise Website Has Been “Retired” By Sony

Sony Interactive Entertainment has put to rest the official Killzone website which more or less buries any chance of seeing the franchise revitalized.

“The official website for the Killzone franchise has retired,” reads a notification posted on the website. “Going forward, visitors to Killzone.com will be directed to PlayStation.com.”

The retirement of the official website will however not impact online multiplayer modes, and gameplay data of players for Killzone: Mercenary and Killzone: Shadow Fall. That being said, players will no longer be able to create or manage clans in Shadow Fall, developer Guerrilla Games has confirmed.

The Killzone franchise has been missing in action for many years running. The first-person shooter was once a prime first-party exclusive offering by Sony for its PlayStation consoles before the franchise hit a bit of a rut. The first Killzone game was released on PS2 in 2004 after which a sequel graced PS3 in 2009 as well as another follow-up in 2011. A fourth installment was released on PS4 in 2013 and since then the franchise has seemingly been shelved.

Guerrilla Games found great success with Horizon: Zero Dawn and is currently working on Horizon: Forbidden West. The sequel has tentatively been slated for a release on PS4 and PS5 in late 2021. With Sony retiring the Killzone website, as well as Guerrilla Games focusing on the Horizon franchise, it seems unlikely that Guerrilla Games will be coming around with a new Killzone game on PS5 in this generation.

The future of Killzone remains unknown at present. Where fans are concerned, the franchise needs a solid reboot instead of a half-hearted continuation.