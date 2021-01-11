God Of War: Ragnarok May Feature Red Dead Redemption 2 Actor

Roger Clark, who provided the voice and motion capture for protagonist Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2, could possibly be lending his talent in the upcoming God of War: Ragnarok sequel.

While just a rumor for now, speculations of Clark joining the cast of God of War: Ragnarok stem from him recently posting (via GermanStrands) a screenshot of a Sony Santa Monica Studio job listing on his personal Instagram account. Clark may as well have been just spreading the word but fans are already raising hopes for him to be filling the shoes of Thor in the game.

Arthur Morgan is widely recognized as one of the best protagonists to ever be featured in a game. Most of that leans on an amazing performance given by Clark which also earned him the award for Best Performance at The Game Awards 2018. It is hence only natural for fans to be excited about the potential in Clark being given a role in God of War: Ragnarok.

PlayStation 4 brought back the titular God of War in a brand new trilogy of games set in Norse mythology. The first installment went on to sell more than 20 million copies. The Ragnarok sequel was confirmed to be in development last year but in name alone. Sony Santa Monica Studio is yet to share any trailers or gameplay details. The only thing known at present is that the game will be releasing on PlayStation 5 in perhaps the next couple of years.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has already secured the second half of 2021 for Horizon Forbidden West. 2022 or 2023 hence appear to be a comfortable window to continue the story of Kratos and his son.

God of War, the most recent one, is now available on PS4 and PS5.